Dobra: Living with black swans

A historical fact is that socialist economies fail in numerous ways and every new socialist to come along, like Bernie Sanders and his groupies, says that’s because it’s never been done “right,” i.e., their way. No, I would say, it doesn’t work because it is based on dumb ideas – starting with the notion that you can substitute the dubious “wisdom” of government bureaucrats for millions of producers and consumers and give consumers what they want efficiently. And, along the way I would wonder out loud or at least to myself, how the heck could the Soviet Union keep going?

In the 1990s I did a lot of work for a gold mining industry group headquartered in Washington, D.C. and I spent a lot of time at their offices. Their office was on 16th St. NW, about 10 blocks from the White House, and when you walked across the street you could see the White House with the Washington Monument behind it. Directly across the street from their office was the Soviet Embassy and I could see it out the window of the office I used when I was there. Right next door to the Embassy was the University Club, an athletic club with a mediocre restaurant and hotel where I usually stayed when I was there. The University Club also housed a lot of staff from the Embassy who were easy to spot in the halls, lobby and dining room by their bad suits and, of course, they hung out together, spoke Russian and drank lots of vodka.