A couple of issues ago I wrote about steel tariffs and their impact on the mining industry. I just looked back at the piece and would summarize it by saying that the real point of the steel tariffs was to get China's attention and get them to the table to talk seriously about trade policy. We also pointed out that, like most economists, we think tariffs are generally a bad way to conduct trade policy for a number of reasons: they can lead to retaliation which is bad, they disrupt supply chains (also bad), and usually smack of corruption and cronyism. In short, tariffs bad, free trade good. That's pretty generally accepted conventional wisdom.
But, our President calls himself a "Tariff Man," which earns him the derision of all the really smart guys and gals (RSGG), the purveyors of the conventional wisdom on the editorial pages of the Wall Street Journal, NY Times and all the cable news channels (even Fox News). These are the same RSGG who said he could never be elected president but, I digress.
So, how did that work out? Well, China came to the negotiating table. And, after months of polite talks, a deal hammered out details that would have required China to observe normal rules of commerce, like respecting contracts and property rights, and made the deal enforceable. Then China got cold feet.
They decided that they really preferred stealing our patents, reneging on contracts when it suits their purposes, forcing U.S. companies in China to take on Chinese partners, etc., because …, well that is what they've always done and got away with. And besides, nobody has ever tried to make them follow normal rules of commerce before. And who is this Trump guy, Mr. Tariff Man, telling them what to do? Chairman Xi is president for life. Tariff Man won’t be around long. So, screw you, Tariff Man!
The result? Tariff Man said “OK, you just screwed yourself.” In addition to the tariffs on steel, we'll put big tariffs on everything you sell to the US. In short, the Chinese miscalculated.
The RSGG in the press began hyperventilating and issuing dire warnings of imminent doom. The stock market took a one-day dive. Reach for the smelling salts! OMG, THE END OF THE WORLD IS NIGH!!!
Relax, you will be fine. The last line of my last column on tariffs pointed out that trade negotiations "are a lot like breeding elephants – there is a lot of grunting and roaring, it all takes place at a high level, and it takes years to find out what happened." This time seems a little different - it's getting down and dirty - which makes it a little more fun to watch with the warning that you keep a safe distance.
Tariffs 101
So, let's back up to square one. Like we said at the beginning, tariffs are generally a bad idea. If we lived in a world without tariffs, imposing tariffs would be stupid. Tariffs are nothing more than a tax imposed on goods crossing borders, so the first problem with tariffs are that they are arbitrary taxes that are generally unrelated to the need to raise revenue. Worse, they generally reflect cronyism and corruption in commerce or, to use an old fashioned term, mercantilism – the very thing that inflamed American colonists against King George III. The Boston Tea Party was essentially a protest against tariffs.
But we don’t live in a world without tariffs. Since the end of WWII the U.S. has accepted a world trading system, which includes tariffs and non-tariff restrictions, biased against our interests. Why? Because it was in our long run interest to help Europe, Japan, and the rest of the world rebuild and get wealthier. Very simply, the better off they were, the safer we thought we were.
Tariff comparisons are difficult to make because they are usually imposed on individual goods rather than all goods from individual countries like what is now being proposed for China. But there are lots of individual comparisons available. U.S. cars are taxed at a 25 percent rate going into China; Chinese cars and parts shipped to the U.S. are taxed at a 2.5 percent rate. This led GM to produce its Cadillacs, the most popular U.S. car in China, at a GM plant in China. Canadian dairy products enter the U.S. tariff free; Wisconsin butter is taxed at almost 300 percent. European cars enter the U.S. with a 2.5 percent tariff; U.S. cars enter Europe with a 10 percent tariff. The list goes on.
The result of our acquiescence to this trade regime is illustrated by a recent Pew study (https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2018/03/22/u-s-tariffs-are-among-the-lowest-in-the-world-and-in-the-nations-history/) which showed that the U.S. has some of the lowest tariffs in the world.
But the obvious problem with the rationale behind this regime is that WWII was over 75 years ago. Europe and Japan have recovered and new actors like China have entered the fray. Questions about the fairness and usefulness of the post-WWII order have been bubbling up since the 1980s. Mr. Tariff Man himself has been a vocal critic of trade policy since the 1990s, long before he probably thought seriously about running for president.
Final questions
This raises two final questions. In the discussion of steel tariffs we said that the point was to get China’s attention and get them to the table to talk. OK, that worked. Now we have to see if the elephants can actually get something done.
Second, how does this affect you? Tariffs are a tax that the RSGG will tell you will be paid by American consumers. China sold about $600 billion to U.S. consumers in 2018, so a 25 percent tax would amount to about a $150 billion tax increase. The RSGG say that will be paid by American consumers, but, to be more precise, it will be paid by American consumers who buy Chinese goods. If you are buying Chinese stuff because it’s cheaper, you probably won’t buy it anymore because it will be 25 percent more expensive. If Chinese goods aren’t 25 percent more expensive after the tariffs, that will mean that importers and producers have absorbed the tax, not you. Thinking about it, I can’t think of anything I buy that only comes from China. That means Chinese producers have very little ability to pass the tax on to us.
To put the question in a different perspective, China’s $600 billion sales in the U.S. are roughly equivalent to Walmart’s sales. If Walmart raises its prices 25 percent, who is that going to hurt more, you or Walmart? So much for the RSGG.
However this shakes out, we are only talking about taxes of less than one percent of our $20 trillion GDP – “much ado about almost nothing.” But, for the Chinese, it’s a much bigger deal. The U.S. has been their piggy bank for the last few decades and Mr. Tariff Man has gotten their attention
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.