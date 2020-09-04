Dobra: The rise and fall of the gold standard

Because of Newton’s calculation error and Britain’s economic and military dominance for the next two centuries, its capital city of London evolved into the largest gold market in the world, a title it still enjoys. Today, virtually all gold trades around the world, whether they are in Dubai, Hong Kong or New York, are cleared or settled in London or, as they say, “in loco London.”

Gold and the U.S. government

A little more than a century after Newton walked the streets of London, the First National Bank of the U.S. was established by Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton and the U.S. Congress. A monetary system for the young nation was established with a gold standard and set the value of a U.S. dollar at about $20 per ounce of gold and $1.25 per ounce of silver – a 16 to 1 ratio following Newton.

For the next three decades the U.S. operated under a gold standard, but the scarcity of gold in the growing economy became a persistent problem because of commodity price deflation, falling farm commodity prices, farm mortgage foreclosures, and reoccurring financial panics.