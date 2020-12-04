Domestic mining is key to our nation’s success

It is time that we as a nation recognize the critical importance of minerals to our national security, our economy and our everyday lives. Most people never think about the pivotal role mining plays in their lifestyle and standard of living, but mined products are key to the advanced, technological, comfortable and more healthful existence we enjoy. Mining is a unique industry in that it is the basis for our entire way of life, yet few people ever give it a second thought, much less consider its significance. That needs to change.
Every year, the average American uses hundreds of newly mined minerals. It’s relatively easy to visualize that we need mining for items such as cars, televisions, computers, cellphones, and even our national security. New hybrid cars use twice as much copper as cars powered by gasoline alone; electric cars even more. Computer chips are made from as many as 60 different minerals or their constituent elements. Reports from the World Bank Group and the International Energy Agency shine a light on the growing need for minerals to fuel clean energy technologies, while the U.S. Department of Defense uses more than 750 thousand tons of minerals annually.
We have heard a lot over the years about the importance of energy independence, but it is equally as important, if not more so, that we are minerals independent. Unfortunately, a lack of access to economically viable mineral deposits and a lengthy, inefficient federal permitting process has resulted in the U.S. being increasingly dependent on foreign sources of strategic and critical minerals. This vulnerability has serious national defense and economic consequences.
According to the U.S Geological Survey, the U.S. is more than 50 percent reliant upon foreign countries for 46 different metals and minerals and 100 percent import reliant for 17 of those, despite having the third largest mineral wealth in the world. Our mineral dependency is at a record high, double what is was 20 years ago. Today, less than half of the mineral needs of U.S. manufacturing are met from domestically mined resources.
The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare dangerous vulnerabilities in the supply chain for a number of industries, not limited to healthcare, renewable energy or even national security. We now know that early in the pandemic, certain countries hoarded medical supplies such as masks, medications and other supplies, using these as strategic bargaining chips around the world. With this troubling experience, our dependence on imported minerals suddenly became a flashing warning light. As global supply chains break down, it’s clear that a strong mining industry, and the resources it provides, is more critical than ever to our nation’s economic and national security.
Importantly, there is growing bipartisan recognition of this problem and the federal government is taking steps to ensure we have a domestic supply of the minerals our society needs. President Donald Trump recently issued Executive Order 13953, which declares “that our Nation’s undue reliance on critical minerals, in processed or unprocessed form, from foreign adversaries constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat … to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat.”
This latest order builds off President Trump’s E.O. 13817, issued in 2017, which directed federal agencies to establish a list of critical minerals and strategies for reducing the nation’s dependence on foreign sources. The preliminary list identified 35 mineral commodities as critical. That was an important first step, but there are many minerals of vital importance to our economic and national security that are absent from the list.
For example, copper, silver, gold, lead, zinc, phosphate and other minerals are indispensable to our infrastructure and are essential components of consumer products, military and defense equipment, numerous manufacturing sectors, medical applications and other uses. The availability of minerals with widespread uses in infrastructure, manufacturing, and consumer products is an issue of national importance because shortages of these minerals would create serious economic disruptions that would have a ripple effect throughout our economy.
Additional efforts to address these issues include multiple pieces of legislation introduced in Congress intended to address the domestic supply of critical minerals and the federal permitting inefficiencies facing the U.S. mining industry. Significant progress also was made this summer when the White House Council on Environmental Quality updated the implementing regulations for the National Environmental Policy Act for the first time in over 40 years.
It is important to note that the streamlining of the mine permitting process does not equate to reducing environmental protections. Environmental safeguards, an efficient regulatory system, and environmental stewardship are vital components to any successful mining project.
We are fortunate that America is blessed with a rich mineral endowment, and it is more important than ever for the U.S. to responsibly utilize our own mineral and energy resources. In fact, it is a national imperative. But to really become a national priority, as a society we all need to make the connection between mining and our quality of life.
We assume the things we need and want will always be there. We take for granted in this country that the lights will go on when we flip the switch, and our heating and cooling systems will keep us comfortable. But the bottom line is, without mining to provide the foundational minerals and metals for the things we use every day, our society would be much different. Like food and water, energy and minerals are essential.
We welcome Executive Order 13953 and legislative efforts to allow the domestic mining industry to reach its true potential and fully contribute to our economic and national security. Considering the foundational importance of the mining industry to our way of life, these are bipartisan issues that deserve our Nation’s attention.
