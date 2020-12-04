Domestic mining is key to our nation’s success

It is time that we as a nation recognize the critical importance of minerals to our national security, our economy and our everyday lives. Most people never think about the pivotal role mining plays in their lifestyle and standard of living, but mined products are key to the advanced, technological, comfortable and more healthful existence we enjoy. Mining is a unique industry in that it is the basis for our entire way of life, yet few people ever give it a second thought, much less consider its significance. That needs to change.

Every year, the average American uses hundreds of newly mined minerals. It’s relatively easy to visualize that we need mining for items such as cars, televisions, computers, cellphones, and even our national security. New hybrid cars use twice as much copper as cars powered by gasoline alone; electric cars even more. Computer chips are made from as many as 60 different minerals or their constituent elements. Reports from the World Bank Group and the International Energy Agency shine a light on the growing need for minerals to fuel clean energy technologies, while the U.S. Department of Defense uses more than 750 thousand tons of minerals annually.