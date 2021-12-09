Drilling shows open pit potential at Granite Creek

RENO – Assay results from the first phase of drilling at i-80 Gold Corp.’s Granite Creek property for geotechnical and metallurgical purposes focused on planned open pit mining confirm a high-grade opportunity for surface gold mining, the company reported.

“We continue to realize substantial success in numerous areas at Granite Creek, including the completion of open pit drilling in advance of permit applications,” said Matt Gili, president and chief operating officer of i-80 Gold.

The drilling in the CX-Pi area intersected higher grades than anticipated, and the company stated that additional drilling is likely, while the drilling for open pit potential was completed in advance of initiating permitting for an open pit mine with on-site processing.

The balance of i-80 Gold’s ongoing drill program is primarily targeting mineralization to advance underground mining at Granite Creek in Humboldt County, according to the Dec. 8 announcement. That work is to define and expand mineralization within several high-grade target areas.

Reno-based i-80 Gold reported it has completed initial rehabilitation of the underground mine workings that were already there when the company acquired the property, and a test-mining program is gearing up.

Gili said the drilling successes underground “bode well for the planned ramp-up of underground mining … and the long-term future of this exciting property.”

The company recently released a preliminary economic assessment for Granite Creek that points to both economical underground and surface mining, and i-80 Gold has an agreement with Nevada Gold Mines for processing underground ore from Granite Creek at the nearby Twin Creeks plant until the Lone Tree processing facilities are ready.

NGM and i-80 agreed to swap i-80 Gold’s 40% ownership of the South Arturo Mine on the Carlin Trend for NGM’s Lone Tree property that includes the processing facilities that had been on care and maintenance, offices, a leach pad for the Buffalo Mountain mining project that is in permitting and tailings and waste dump facilities.

