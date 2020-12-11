 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drilling to commence at Patriot Gold's Rainbow Mountain gold project
0 comments

Drilling to commence at Patriot Gold's Rainbow Mountain gold project

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patriot Gold Corp. logo

RENO — A drill rig and crew are now on-site at Patriot's Rainbow Mountain gold project near Fallon, Nevada, a company statement said Friday.

A drilling program is planned to test several gold targets. This reverse-circulation drilling program follows sampling and other field work conducted by Patriot.

Patriot's 100%-owned Rainbow Mountain gold project is situated on the margins of the Walker Lane belt and the Basin and Range province.

Patriot is exploring its 100%-owned gold projects in Nevada, which include the Windy Peak gold project, Rainbow Mountain gold project, and Vernal gold project. Patriot owns a 3% royalty in the Moss Mine in Arizona, now in commercial production. Patriot also owns a 2% royalty in the Bruner gold project in Nevada.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mining Quarterly: A look at Gold Quarry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News