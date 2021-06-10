Economic uncertainty is increasing: How gold relates to inflation

At the least, this means that economic uncertainty is increasing, which is another trigger for inflation, and a higher gold price. While the federal government’s plans to increase spending may not result in Argentina’s inflation level, the economic hard times of the 1970s are within the realm of possibility.

In 1971, the U.S. abandoned the gold standard, meaning that dollars were no longer backed by gold. In 1973, inflation was kindled by OPEC’s oil embargo. The gold price subsequently rose from $125 per ounce in 1976 to $850 per ounce at the start of 1980. In 1979 dollars, $850 per ounce is equivalent to $3,000 in today’s dollars, so today’s gold price is still well below an all-time high in “real” dollars adjusted for purchasing power.

However, peaks based on speculation do not last, and by 1982, gold was trading at less than $330 per ounce. At that time, mortgage rates were still over 16% because the fed kept interest rates high to control inflation. Gold became less attractive, though, because the inflation rate had dropped from over 12% to 4%, and though the U.S. was in recession, the economic outlook improved because the fed’s harsh anti-inflation measure of keeping interest rates high was working.