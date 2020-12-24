Elim Mining completes $3.8 million equity financing

CASA GRANDE, Ariz.--Elim Mining Inc. a private copper exploration and development company, has announced the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the company for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,811,620.60. Under the offering, the company issued a total of 12,705,402 common shares at a price of $0.30 per common share.
A second tranche consisting of shares subscribed by a technical consortium comprised of Samuel Engineering and Q&D is expected to close in January 2021. The company has agreed with the consortium that $1,900,000 of the fees payable for certain services on the stockpile project will be satisfied by issuing common shares at the deemed price of $0.30 per common share. The company’s largest shareholders, Tembo Capital and RCF, have the right to participate in the offering up to the amount required to maintain their respective shareholdings.
The company intends to use the proceeds of the offering to advance the resource development drilling at the Cactus Mine and Parks/Salyer properties, additional technical studies of the Stockpile Project, land acquisitions, and general working capital.
“The new inflow of capital supports the company’s overall site development strategy. In particular, the participation of the consortium is a strong indicator of their confidence in the Stockpile Project,” President and CEO John Antwi said.
Activities will feed into a preliminary economic assessment on the Cactus West and Cactus East deposits, expected in Q2 2021.
“The consortium of technical industry professionals will provide the additional input to continue fine-tuning the economics of the Stockpile Project with drilling and metallurgical testing,” he said. “Having our trusted consultants manage the advancement of the Stockpile allows Elim to remain laser-focused on the advancement of the larger in-ground copper porphyry resources.”
Pursuant to their subscription, Elim will grant the consortium, the right of first offer to bid for certain future services related to the Stockpile.
All common shares issued under the offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four-months plus one day following the date that the company becomes a reporting issuer in any province or territory of Canada.
“We look forward to optimizing the multiple potential mining, processing and personnel synergies between the Stockpile Project and Cactus Mine,” Antwi said.