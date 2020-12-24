Elim Mining completes $3.8 million equity financing

CASA GRANDE, Ariz.--Elim Mining Inc. a private copper exploration and development company, has announced the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the company for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,811,620.60. Under the offering, the company issued a total of 12,705,402 common shares at a price of $0.30 per common share.

A second tranche consisting of shares subscribed by a technical consortium comprised of Samuel Engineering and Q&D is expected to close in January 2021. The company has agreed with the consortium that $1,900,000 of the fees payable for certain services on the stockpile project will be satisfied by issuing common shares at the deemed price of $0.30 per common share. The company’s largest shareholders, Tembo Capital and RCF, have the right to participate in the offering up to the amount required to maintain their respective shareholdings.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the offering to advance the resource development drilling at the Cactus Mine and Parks/Salyer properties, additional technical studies of the Stockpile Project, land acquisitions, and general working capital.