Elim Mining Inc. completes new financing package

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — The private copper exploration and development company Elim Mining Inc. has completed a three-part financing package with the Tembo Capital Group and Resource Capital Funds for aggregate proceeds of $19.1 million.

The Company is currently focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in central Arizona.

“Elim Mining’s continued strong relationship with RCF and the development of a new partnership with Tembo is a coveted position for most junior mining companies,” John Antwi, Elim Mining president and CEO, said in a statement.

Highlights of the Financing Package include $5.1 million equity financing, an $8.9 million loan and the $5.1 sale of a 1.27 percent NSR royalty.

As a result of the transaction, Tembo acquires 26,666,667 common shares or 32.01 percent at closing, while RCF acquires 7,288,893 common shares, increasing its ownership to 14.15 percent of the company at closing.