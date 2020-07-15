Elim Mining Inc. completes new financing package

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — The private copper exploration and development company Elim Mining Inc. has completed a three-part financing package with the Tembo Capital Group and Resource Capital Funds for aggregate proceeds of $19.1 million.
The Company is currently focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in central Arizona.
“Elim Mining’s continued strong relationship with RCF and the development of a new partnership with Tembo is a coveted position for most junior mining companies,” John Antwi, Elim Mining president and CEO, said in a statement.
Highlights of the Financing Package include $5.1 million equity financing, an $8.9 million loan and the $5.1 sale of a 1.27 percent NSR royalty.
As a result of the transaction, Tembo acquires 26,666,667 common shares or 32.01 percent at closing, while RCF acquires 7,288,893 common shares, increasing its ownership to 14.15 percent of the company at closing.
Proceeds from the agreement will allow Elim Mining to finalize the 100% acquisition of the Cactus Mine, located west of Casa Grande, as well as continued drilling at Cactus West and East ore-bodies to report a Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment by Q2 2021. Money will also be used to initiate an Exploration program at the Parks/Salyer Target as well as general working capital for the company.
“With this financing in place, the Company is positioned to safely resume drilling under strict health and safety protocols to advance the project,” Antwi said. “We are well underway to revitalizing this world-class porphyry copper system in mining-friendly Arizona.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!