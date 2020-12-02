Elim Mining verifies and releases historic assays

Selected highlights from historic drill holes include:

-1.89% CuT over 364.5 ft (111.1 m) in S-104 (Cactus East).

-2.21% CuT over 209 ft (88.4 m) in S-139 (Cactus East).

-1.42% CuT over 375.1 ft (114 3 m) in S-105 (Cactus East).

-0.89% CuT over 240.0 ft (73.2 m) in S-154 (Cactus West).

This validation work supports the reporting and use of historic assays from ASACRO’s internal labs into the upcoming NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cactus West and Cactus East deposits expected in Q1 2021. The resource will be supported by 20 current drill holes containing 30,397 ft. and 174 historic drill holes containing 216,268 ft. The maiden preliminary economic assessment of Cactus West is expected to follow in Q2 2021.

“During the acquisition process of the Cactus Mine, our team was astounded by the amount and quality of material ASARCO had left behind, in terms of maps, organized core, sample pulps, and assay records, certificates and drill logs,” COO Ian McMullan said. “Over and above the physical data available, our Technical Advisor, Bob Cummings, a former key member of the geology team at Sacaton, has proven an invaluable source of information to get our technical team off the ground running.