Elim Mining verifies and releases historic assays

CASA GRANDE, AZ -- Elim Mining Incorporated, a private copper exploration and development company, shared the successful verification of, and significant copper intercepts from, select previously unreleased historic drill holes obtained in the acquisition of its Cactus West and Cactus East deposits earlier this year. The Company’s past producing Cactus porphyry copper mine property is located in Casa Grande, Arizona.
As part of the company’s ongoing core re-logging and re-assaying program, 192 historic pulp samples were selected to represent the grade distribution range present within the Cactus West and Cactus East deposits.
Pulps were selected to cover:
-Cactus West and Cactus East deposits;
-a range of potentially economic grades; and,
- the main copper mineral zones being oxide, enriched, and primary.
The program confirmed the historic total copper assays indicating a 0.98 correlation coefficient between the re-assay and historic dataset. This high level of precision between historic results and current re-assays is attributable to the high-quality work of the ASARCO geological team.
As a result, the high-grade nature of the Cactus East deposit and the well mineralized Cactus West deposit were confirmed. In addition, the updated internal model is supportive of the potential to heap leach process the oxide and enriched copper mineral zones of the Cactus deposits.
Selected highlights from historic drill holes include:
-1.89% CuT over 364.5 ft (111.1 m) in S-104 (Cactus East).
-2.21% CuT over 209 ft (88.4 m) in S-139 (Cactus East).
-1.42% CuT over 375.1 ft (114 3 m) in S-105 (Cactus East).
-0.89% CuT over 240.0 ft (73.2 m) in S-154 (Cactus West).
This validation work supports the reporting and use of historic assays from ASACRO’s internal labs into the upcoming NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cactus West and Cactus East deposits expected in Q1 2021. The resource will be supported by 20 current drill holes containing 30,397 ft. and 174 historic drill holes containing 216,268 ft. The maiden preliminary economic assessment of Cactus West is expected to follow in Q2 2021.
“During the acquisition process of the Cactus Mine, our team was astounded by the amount and quality of material ASARCO had left behind, in terms of maps, organized core, sample pulps, and assay records, certificates and drill logs,” COO Ian McMullan said. “Over and above the physical data available, our Technical Advisor, Bob Cummings, a former key member of the geology team at Sacaton, has proven an invaluable source of information to get our technical team off the ground running.
“The team designed the current 20-hole current resource development drilling program to complement the ASARCO drilling. We are confidently drilling and modelling both the historic and current results,” he added.
The ongoing relogging and re-assay program compliments an ongoing digitization program to restore hardcopy historic records. To validate the historic total copper assays, 192 pulp samples were assayed. Pulps were selected to ensure they covered both the Cactus West and Cactus East deposits, a range of potentially economic grades, and the main copper mineral zones being oxide, enriched, and primary. Data were plotted on a scatter plot, calculating a line of regression and correlation coefficient to determine how well the duplicate assay replicates the historic assay.
