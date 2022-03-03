Elko-based U.S. Gold optimistic as metal prices climb

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – U.S. Gold Corp. says the company is on track with its planned gold and copper mine near Cheyenne, especially as gold prices rise and because the company raised $2.5 million from key investors.

“In light of the recent geopolitical environment, we are seeing gold prices rallying towards an all-time high, surging well above $1,940 an ounce and forecasted to reach $2,150 an ounce as Goldman Sachs and other raise their forecasts given supply chain disruptions and the inflationary outlook,” George Bee, president and chief executive, said on March 2.

The gold price in spot trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange was at $1,936.70 per ounce at noon Thursday.

Bee said “gold continues to be viewed as a safe-haven commodity that will likely see a much bigger rally in the near-term and long-term future.”

U.S. Gold spokesman Jason Begger said via phone March 3 that “in times of crisis people tend to move money into more stable stores of wealth like gold,” adding that gold had been heading up even before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The company also has the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration projects in Nevada and the Challis exploration project in Idaho, but Begger said that exploration on the sites in Nevada is “quite expensive” so more of the resources are going to the Wyoming project, which is “by far the nearest term.”

U.S. Gold expects to submit a mining permit application for the CK Gold Project in Wyoming by mid-year, along with completing the next phase of engineering for the gold and copper project. The site is on State of Wyoming land.

“Our ability to bring the project into production is, of course, predicated on receipt of permits from Wyoming State Lands and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Our field activities and studies are aimed at a very complete, well supported permit application,” Bee said.

U.S. Gold has published a pre-feasibility study on the project based largely on data from the 2020 field season, and Begger said the final feasibility study is expected to be completed this year.

“The amount of work that has gone into this is pretty impressive,” he said.

Bee said that work in 2021 included 45 drill holes for hydrological, geochemical, geotechnical, groundwater monitoring and condemnation studies "to achieve a high degree of confidence related to the rock and hydrological conditions surrounding the project.”

Begger said that “unlike other sites,” the proposed mine location is on school trust land, with royalties going into Wyoming’s education fund.

The $2.5 million raised from U.S. Gold’s largest investors is “necessary as certain milestones are being met,” he also said.

Bee said in the March 2 announcement that “with proven and probable reserves that currently stand at over 1 million ounces of gold and 248 million pounds of copper in a rising price environment, we believe that bringing this U.S. domestic production will have widespread benefits. While we know there are additional mineral resources requiring further exploration expenditures, our priority is to bring to book the commercially attractive copper-gold project identified in our PFS published Dec. 1, 2021.”

If U.S. Gold receives permitting for the proposed mine, the company estimates construction will cost close to $200 million, Begger said, and “we will cross that bridge when we get there” in terms of financing to bring the mine online. He said the company hopes to be mining by early 2025.

Plans call for processing the gold and copper on site where there was historic underground mining into a concentrate that would be transported to a smelter out of state.

Meanwhile, U.S. Gold is continuing “constant dialogue” with the Cheyenne-area community about the proposed mine, including meeting March 3 with Wyoming legislators about the CK Gold Project, Begger said.

U.S. Gold also reported that it had an independent consultant conduct an environmental, social and governance audit largely focused on the CK Gold Project, and that report found that the company is doing a good job anticipating potential project impacts and coming up with mitigation strategies.

The company has an office in Cheyenne and is still calling Elko, Nevada, its base.

