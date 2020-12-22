Elko company stakes new claims at Emgold's Mindora Property

HAWTHORNE -- Emgold Mining Corp. has staked an additional 117 unpatented mining claims at its Nevada Mindora Property.

Staked by Rangefront Geological, 1031 Railroad St., Elko, the additional claims increase the total number of unpatented claims controlled by the company from 30 to 147, or about 2,940 acres in total area. The claim block extends in an east-west direction to cover the mineralized structures and observed alteration zones. It also covers the area of a molybdenum porphyry system identified by historic exploration in the 1990s.

The property was discovered and worked in the late 1800s. In the 1920s a limited amount of production came from a series of rich, silver-bearing veins. In the late 1940s, an estimated 10,000 tons of direct-shipping ore was mined from the property at unknown grade.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the 1970s, geologists recognized the potential for epithermal gold and silver mineralization, and similarities to the nearby Santa Fe deposit and other carbonate-rich sediment-hosted gold deposits in Nevada. Several companies staked the property during this period, did limited sampling and geophysics, and then dropped their claims.