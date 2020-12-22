Elko company stakes new claims at Emgold's Mindora Property

HAWTHORNE -- Emgold Mining Corp. has staked an additional 117 unpatented mining claims at its Nevada Mindora Property.
Staked by Rangefront Geological, 1031 Railroad St., Elko, the additional claims increase the total number of unpatented claims controlled by the company from 30 to 147, or about 2,940 acres in total area. The claim block extends in an east-west direction to cover the mineralized structures and observed alteration zones. It also covers the area of a molybdenum porphyry system identified by historic exploration in the 1990s.
The property was discovered and worked in the late 1800s. In the 1920s a limited amount of production came from a series of rich, silver-bearing veins. In the late 1940s, an estimated 10,000 tons of direct-shipping ore was mined from the property at unknown grade.
In the 1970s, geologists recognized the potential for epithermal gold and silver mineralization, and similarities to the nearby Santa Fe deposit and other carbonate-rich sediment-hosted gold deposits in Nevada. Several companies staked the property during this period, did limited sampling and geophysics, and then dropped their claims.
Hawthorne Gold Corp. acquired the property in 1979, and in the following year brought in E&B Exploration Inc. as a joint-venture partner and operator. E&B completed programs of rock-chip sampling and trench sampling, surface and underground geologic mapping, geophysical surveys, and drilled approximately 31,425 ft. in 134 holes. E&B's work developed four known mineralized zones.
Eureka Resources Inc. acquired E&B's interest in 1983. Eureka conducted IP, magnetic and VLF electromagnetic surveys, soil and rock-chip sampling and drilled an additional approximately 11,441 ft. in 40 holes. In 1988, Eureka commissioned metallurgical studies and a detailed review by Kilborn Engineering with the goal of developing a small open pit gold mine. Total drilling on the property is therefore about 42,836 ft., mostly in vertical holes in the range of 200-400 ft., with a maximum drilling depth of 700 ft.
The data available on the property was generated through exploration prior to the implementation of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). No mineral resources or reserves have been defined on the property that meet NI 43-101 or CIM Standards of Disclosure.