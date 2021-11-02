Elko County project receives 2021 reclamation award

A worldwide company that supports the oil and gas industries, NOV Inc., has received the Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Award for 2021 for reclamation work at the Big Ledge barite property in Elko County.

Nevada Division of Minerals presented the award to NOV (National Oilwell Varco) at a recent presentation ceremony during the Nevada Mining Association’s Safety Awards Luncheon in Reno as part of the division's annual effort to recognize reclamation projects.

NOV’s award-winning reclamation of the waste rock facility at Big Ledge became the first project of its kind for full encapsulation at high elevation, according to the minerals division, and the award was for innovative reclamation and closure.

Nevada Division of Minerals Administrator Mike Visher said ROV is an “outstanding example” of a project that meets the award goals of encouraging operators and explorers in the mining industry to submit projects that raise industry standards, increase public awareness of the positive aspects of mining, and encourage innovation in reclamation techniques.

“In showcasing this work, we hope to draw attention to the continued efforts of Nevada’s mining industry to lead the nation in successful reclamation, community partnerships and environmental protection practices,” he said.

Spirit Minerals was developing Big Ledge in about 2006 and mined in 2007 and 2008, with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management approval of Spirit’s plan of operations in 2007. NOV purchased Spirit Minerals in 2009 and continued mining, according to Caroline Macmillan, project manager for NOV.

“NOV last mined at Big Ledge in 2013, and NOV began planning for closure activities in 2016. Closure activities began in 2017,” she said.

Visher said “the first production report we have for Big Ledge is for 2010. The last year we have an amount mined at Big Ledge was 2013, but stockpiled crude barite ore was shipped from Big Ledge in 2014 and 2015.”

The company is reclaiming the site under a closure plan developed with the BLM’s Wells Field Office, and under permitting from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.

The site in the Snake Mountain Range was mined earlier between 1978 and 1983, which predated Nevada mining regulations. NDEP wrote in an earlier report that Old Soldier Minerals Co. mined there in the early 1980s.

The reclamation award was for the remediation and reclamation targeting acidic waters identified in 2016 at the base of the historic West Waste Rock Facility, where NOV began the corrective action plan that included a temporary regrade, construction of water wells, and a well and surface water sampling program, according to the awards presentation.

In 2018, the company constructed a lined catchment pond to contain and control acid rock drainage. NOV completed a final regrading of the area in 2019, adding 2.3 million square feet of AGRU Super Gripnet liner, a protective geotextile, and a 2-foot rock cover with quicklime in mid-2020.

The company also constructed 8,900 linear feet of stormwater channels and was an early adopter of Hydroturf instead of traditional rip-rap, the presentation states.

The 2021 award for Big Ledge was accepted by Mike Creek, director of mine closure and reclamation for NOV; Steve Boyce, technical expert with Haley Aldrich; and John Cooper, principal engineer for SRK Consulting.

This is the 30th year for the Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards, which are chosen by a committee representing the minerals division, NDEP, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the BLM and the U.S. Forest Service.

The committee must unanimously vote that a submission or nomination exhibits excellent mitigation of the environmental impacts of mineral industry activity, demonstrates work efforts that go above and beyond what is mandated, and represents an exemplary narrative to be shared with the industry and the public.

Nominations for the 2022 award can be submitted through the Nevada Division of Minerals website at http://minerals.nv.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0