ELKO – Copper One USA is seeking federal grant dollars for its vanadium project in Elko County, and county commissioners voted to write a letter of support for the potential mine six miles south of Carlin after hearing a presentation on the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project.

The company’s president and chief executive officer, Paul Cowley, said Copper One USA is seeking a $100 million grant through the federal Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, and “we also intend to pursue grant money through the Defense Production Act Title 3 and other sources.”

Vanadium is a critical metal for large capacity batteries and is used as a strengthening agent for steel.

Cowley said the vanadium batteries can “store vast amounts” of energy and those batteries will be more and more in demand in the world, while currently there is minimal vanadium production in the United States.

“China is way ahead of everyone else in the whole world” when it comes to large vanadium batteries used for energy storage, he told commissioners on Feb. 15.

He said vanadium batteries don’t degrade over time, unlike lithium batteries that degrade in roughly seven years, and vanadium batteries aren’t flammable.

The project is on public land managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and “we have been compliant with permitting and bonding with the BLM since before we started our exploration back in 2017, and we continue to be compliant with BLM and the state,” Cowley said.

He said in a phone interview Feb. 20 that Copper One is in the “intermediate level” of permitting with the BLM and still has to complete a feasibility study on the project and other steps before starting the environmental impact statement process.

“There is a lot of work still to be done,” Cowley said, “so we are an advantaged state exploration project.”

He said the company works responsibly and has good relations with the BLM and local ranchers.

Copper One USA plans to do further drilling this year after the majority of drilling was done in 2018 and again in 2022, and Cowley told commissioners the vanadium deposit is near the surface, while there is gold underneath.

Cowley said the company’s focus is on vanadium, but could mine gold and vanadium simultaneously.

“We don’t have a resource in gold right now. It’s something we will be pursuing, and it would have a significant benefit,” he said.

The goal is to expand the vanadium deposit, as well as do additional drilling for gold. He described the vanadium deposit as “the largest, highest grade primary vanadium resource in North America.”

Resources as of February 2019 include an indicated resource of 303 million pounds of vanadium pentoxide or V205 and inferred resources of 75 million pounds V205, with the deposit open to expansion.

Cowley said Union Carbide discovered the deposit in the 1960s but technology 50 years ago wasn’t adequate enough for them to “make a go of it,” unlike the technology of today. He said Copper One has a patented process for vanadium.

“It took us two years to get through this, but we have come up with a patented flow sheet,” Cowley told commissioners.

He also said his company expects to produce vanadium for $5 a pound, while it is currently selling at roughly $10 a pound.

Copper One’s preliminary economic assessment suggests a mine life of 16 years and the potential to generate 230 well-paying jobs. There would be an open pit mine and processing plant on site. Miners would move one million tons a year for processing.

The vanadium deposit is in the top 200 feet to the surface, so there won’t be any dewatering required, although the processing will require water that can be recycled, Cowley said by phone.

Commissioner Jon Karr asked how soon production could start, guessing five to seven years out.

Cowley said in the interview that five to seven years “is a reasonable guess. Grants will speed up the process, and the cost of raising money will be less.”

“I think it’s a great idea,” Karr said, warning Cowley that he should be ready for protests from environmental organizations, however.

“This is the first time I’ve heard about it,” said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, who added that he sees a great opportunity for Elko County because a vanadium mine would be a diversification from the gold production that dominates northeastern Nevada.

“I for one definitely support this,” he said.

Commissioner Travis Gerber said he “generally supports mining in Elko County” and would vote for the letter of support, while Commissioner Wilde Brough called the project “exciting.”

“We are very, very serious people, not promoters,” Cowley told commissioners.

The federal grant would be used toward the roughly $530 million in capital costs to turn the project into a producing mine, and Cowley said a U.S. Department of Defense grant could go toward earlier steps.

He said the letter of support from commissioners could be addressed to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

Copper One is a private Nevada company with an office in Elko, but it is a subsidiary of Phenom Resources Corp. based in Vancouver, and the funding comes from Phenom, which is public. Cowley told commissioners on Feb. Feb. 15 that Copper One has spent $15 million so far on the project.

The company hopes to generate awareness, interest and local support for the project, he said.