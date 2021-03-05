Elko Komatsu facility operating through pandemic

It has been just over one year since Komatsu and the Elko community celebrated the grand-opening of a new $47 million, 150,000 square foot facility that is the heavy equipment company’s largest service center in North America.
Jason Neff, maintenance manager, told Mining Quarterly during a recent tour of the facility at 4450 P&H Drive that the new shop features larger bay doors, allowing them to be able to bring larger equipment inside for maintenance work than before.
Another bonus is that the Elko Komatsu crew is now working with a bigger crane capacity, which cuts down on idle time waiting for a crane to get going on a job.
Komatsu, founded in 1921, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. While for many, the name conjures up images of dealerships for heavy equipment like bulldozers, front-end loaders and shovels, the company also features full service maintenance.
“The reason you don’t know is because Komatsu was a smaller dealership and they were not capable of all this,” Neff said during a tour of the facility. “They were mostly on the support side of mechanical and then they would mostly contract out the welding.”
He said when Komatsu completed a $3.7 billion acquisition of Joy Global in April 2017, it was able to provide expanded equipment service options.
“When Komatsu did that, they acquired those services,” Neff said. “Now, Komatsu is that one stop shop in Elko.”
Doug Eamer, director of underground drilling at Komatsu, said the company, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is strongly focused on servicing multiple industries within the heavy equipment space, including construction, forestry and mining.
“In the mining space we have well over a century of experience between some of our legacy brands and specifically in the hard rock mining space to really leverage those technologies to get us where we are today,” Eamer said.
“Komatsu is really positioning itself to be a full solution service provider to the underground hard rock mining space,” he added.
Bill Maki, product development manager for the load-haul dump fleet, said one of the most recent innovations Komatsu has introduced to its mining product line is a hybrid diesel electric drive LHD.
“We consider it a hybrid machine where we actually capture and store the energy to be used in other parts of the application,” Maki said. “That is really new and novel to the underground hard-rock mining industry.”
Maki said there are a number of these hybrid machines working in the mining field right now, and he hopes to soon expand into Nevada mining operations.
“We do have a couple of new smaller products down in the narrow vein range and then 4- to -7-ton class machines that we have introduced recently, but our big innovation machine is the SR Hybrid that is built in Longview, Texas,” he said.
Like just about every other business, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected a few things at Elko’s Komatsu facility, but fortunately it has not limited the amount or scale of the work being done for clients.
Neff said the company changed its shift start and stop times to allow for a 15-minute flextime so there are not too many employees in the locker rooms at one time.
“We are not doing break at the same time, we are not doing lunch at the same time,” he said. “It is the same time schedule, just plus or minus 15 minutes so there is not the influx of people.”
For the past few years the Elko City Council and the Elko Planning Commission have taken a variety of steps to help make the Komatsu facility possible, including annexations and rights-of-way. When the project was getting started Reece Keener, who was a council member at the time and is now the mayor, said Newmont Mining Corp. and Barrick Gold Corp. had each donated $200,000 toward the water line extension to the site.
“They understood the importance of developing that area at exit 298” off Interstate 80, Keener said.
Komatsu Director of Operations Danny Murtagh told Mining Quarterly last February that the new facility will serve as a “combined service center that services the construction and mining industries in the repair of mining and construction equipment.”
Technicians are also dispatched out of the facility for field service repairs, in addition to the six-bay construction repair shop.
“We also have an on-site mechanical repair shop,” Murtagh said. “It focuses on large mining gear boxes, and planetary transmissions and brakes and all of those types of things for our equipment and other manufacturers’ equipment.”
“And we have a large administrative office, about a 23,000 square foot office that houses all of our sales and general administrative folks,” he added.
The facility also has a construction equipment and rental-machine yard.
The combined service center will be doing a lot of work for the northern Nevada market, and will also be doing work for all of western North America.