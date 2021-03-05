Elko Komatsu facility operating through pandemic

“We do have a couple of new smaller products down in the narrow vein range and then 4- to -7-ton class machines that we have introduced recently, but our big innovation machine is the SR Hybrid that is built in Longview, Texas,” he said.

Like just about every other business, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected a few things at Elko’s Komatsu facility, but fortunately it has not limited the amount or scale of the work being done for clients.

Neff said the company changed its shift start and stop times to allow for a 15-minute flextime so there are not too many employees in the locker rooms at one time.

“We are not doing break at the same time, we are not doing lunch at the same time,” he said. “It is the same time schedule, just plus or minus 15 minutes so there is not the influx of people.”

For the past few years the Elko City Council and the Elko Planning Commission have taken a variety of steps to help make the Komatsu facility possible, including annexations and rights-of-way. When the project was getting started Reece Keener, who was a council member at the time and is now the mayor, said Newmont Mining Corp. and Barrick Gold Corp. had each donated $200,000 toward the water line extension to the site.