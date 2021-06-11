Elko Mining Expo an industry 'reunion'

ELKO — Companies from around the world sent team members to the Elko Mining Expo this June to engage face-to-face at one of the first major networking events for mining since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives from mine operations, support and service companies, government agencies and members of the public mingled on the grounds and inside the Elko Convention and Conference centers for the 35th Elko Mining Expo on June 10-11. The event was postponed in 2020.

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority Executive Director Katie Neddenriep described the expo as a “reunion,” although the event attracted not only established companies but also those hoping to expand into the Western mining scene.

At one of the event’s 318 booths, James Harvey of Carbon Activated Corp. held out a handful of activated carbon made from processed coconut shells used to collect gold through a physical and chemical process. He said because of the porous nature of the material, that small amount has more surface area than a football field. The activated carbon manufacturer and distributor has several buyers in the area but was ready to do more business.

“We’re just happy there is a show,” Harvey said. “We’re glad for the opportunity.”