Elko Mining Expo back to full experience

Booths galore feature a wide-range of displays aimed at the mining industry at the Elko Mining Expo June 9 and 10 that is back to traditional operations after restrictions because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visitors can find those booths inside the Elko Convention Center, next door at the conference center, at the mining mall tent, and in the back and side lots and at Elko City Park. They can also take a look at the large mining equipment on display.

Elko Convention & Visitors Center Executive Director Katie Neddenriep said one highlight is that a couple of organizations that provide drone services will have demonstrations, and a couple of vendors may have activities for children. Cashman Equipment has done so in the past, she said.

The Expo is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 9 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10.

“We are excited to bring this event to the Elko community again this year. We appreciate the commitment, support and enthusiasm of our exhibitors, sponsors and vendors in making the Elko Mining Expo happen,” Neddenriep said.

Visitors to the Expo will be welcome this year with no registration charge, unlike last year when there was a $30 per day admission fee to view exhibits inside the convention and conference centers and the mining mall.

Attendees also won’t be required to register, but Kimberlee Longley, reservations and catering coordinator for ECVA and lead coordinator for the Expo, recommends free registration so visitors can get the new app that features a map of the exhibits and exhibitor information.

Neddenriep said in May that there were more than 325 exhibitors registered for the Expo at that point, before registration ended on May 27, and some vendors rent as many as three or four booths, especially for large displays and large equipment.

The event offers the opportunity for people to network and meet new suppliers to the industry, she said.

Along with the many displays at the event, ECVA is planning an informational panel on the morning of June 9 at the Elko Convention Center, presented by Nevada Gold Mines. The panel will feature NGM representatives talking about how to do business with the company.

On the following day, there will be a session on mining careers, and details should be available at the Expo.

Both days of the Expo are open to everyone, but June 9 will be industry day and June 10 will be community day. Both days will offer the opportunity for networking and meeting suppliers.

“As always, there will be several food vendors scattered throughout the event,” said Neddenriep, whose last day at ECVA is the last day of the Expo. She had announced plans to leave back in March.

“I’d especially like to recognize the team of professionals at the ECVA who are committed to presenting a great, safe event,” she said of the Expo that began in 1985.

Elko Mining Expo events slated for earlier in the Expo week included the golfing tournament at Ruby View Golf Course that sells out every year, an awards banquet on the second day, and an opening reception for the Expo on June 8 at the golf course for ticket holders.

The Country Under the Stars Concert featuring Randy Houser and opening with Jagertown is an Expo-related event scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 9 at the Elko County Fairgrounds, sponsored by Sandvik Mining, Rock Solutions and the Boys and Girls Club of Elko.

The Nevada Mining Association hosted a Sporting Clay Shoot the morning of June 8 at Spring Creek Trap & Skeet for association members in conjunction with the Expo. ￼

