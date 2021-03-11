Elko Mining Expo is a go -- but with changes

ELKO — The Elko Mining Expo and golf tournament is slated to return in June, but the event will look different this year.

The Elko Convention & Visitors Authority postponed the 35th event in 2020 because of coronavirus concerns but is planning the 2021 expo for June 7-11 with extra precautions.

ECVA Executive Director Katie Neddenriep said she is confident that the ECVA can conduct the event safely and in a way that is compliant with mandates for the benefit of the mining industry and the community.

“I know some of the changes are not going to be popular; however, we want this event to happen,” Neddenriep said. “I think the industry wants this event to happen and our community from the economic impact [standpoint] wants this to happen.”

The state of Nevada has restrictions on large gatherings, and ECVA planners must submit a plan to the local health authority and state government for approval. The plan must show that event organizers are taking certain precautions to keep the event safe. Criteria include safety screenings, limiting attendance, social distancing, wearing face coverings and communication about proper hygiene.