ELKO – Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are a hot topic in the mining industry, and a panel discussion on the subject will be featured at 1 p.m. June 8 at the Elko Convention Center as part of the Elko Mining Expo.

“ESG: Metrics That Matter” is the title for the discussion to be held in the Laurena Moren Theater. Investors in the mining industry are increasingly interested in how a company handles ESG issues and sustainability along with the traditional interest in how a company performs and its financial viability.

Nevada Gold Mines, Kinross Gold Corp., NewFields, i-80 Gold Corp. and First Majestic Silver Corp. will be providing speakers for the event, and Kimberlee Longley, convention and event manager for the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority, said all Expo attendees “are more than welcome to attend.”

Speakers known at this point include Allison Anderson, community and government relations manager for i-80 Gold; Marie-Helene Pare of NewFields; and Teryn Faiman of First Majestic.

Anderson oversees communications for i-80 Gold, a company with exploration projects at the Ruby Hill Mine at Eureka, a processing facility that will be updated at Lone Tree Mine in Humboldt County, a working underground mine at Granite Creek and an underground exploration project at McCoy Cove south of Battle Mountain.

She also guides strategic development of the company’s ESG and mining sustainability.

Prior to joining i-80, she worked for the Nevada Mining Association as the chief of staff, and she has spent the past decade managing marketing, public relations and communications strategies within the veterinary, healthcare, luxury real estate and mining industries, according to the ECVA website.

Pare is a mining geologist with NewFields, which is an environmental, engineering and construction management consulting firm, and she has nearly 20 years of experience in the mining industry as a consultant and in mining operations. The company has an office in Elko.

She has managed teams for projects that include development of permitting strategies for large-scale mining projects, compilation of environmental and compliance documents, preparation of environmental and social impact assessments and planning for mine closures and reclamation.

Faiman is a certified human resources leader for First Majestic, which owns the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko and has three operating mines in Mexico, and she has 12 years of experience supporting mining organizations in operational and corporate settings.

Her experience includes supporting human resource functions, including employee relations, talent management, training and development, recruitment, strategic workforce planning, performance management, succession planning and process improvement strategies, the website states.

The panel discussion and all the activities at the Elko Mining Expo are free of charge and provide opportunities for attendees to network and visit exhibits, and ECVA Executive Director Annette Kerr said she is “very excited” about this year’s event.

The Expo will be held June 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elko Convention Center, the adjacent conference center, Elko City Park, the mining mall – a giant tent, and in the parking lot.

Kerr said high gold prices are helping companies coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to cancellation of the 2020 Elko Mining Expo, a restricted Expo with registration fees in 2021, and a return-to-normal Expo last year, her first Expo as executive director.

This year’s event will once again feature large mining equipment that Empire Southwest (formerly Cashman Equipment), Sandvik, Komatsu and Arnold Machinery will display, and there will be a new display by 3M of a safety show truck, Longley said.

Also, Kinross will bring in schoolchildren to visit the exhibits on a guided tour to learn about mining, after doing the guided tour last year.

“It worked out well,” Longley said, and Kerr said exhibitors “really appreciated it. They got the time to talk with the kids, too.

Kerr said they are looking at different ideas for next year to get children and “basically anyone” more involved with the Expo and learning about the mining industry.

This year’s Expo also will feature a food court in a dedicated area outdoors behind the conference center, with vendor food trucks and tables and chairs. Longley estimated four or five food trucks will be there.

She said there were 357 exhibitors registered as of the first of May, and the deadline for registering as an exhibitor is May 10. Only a few slots are open in the park zone. Some exhibitors have more than one booth booked.

Those interested in being placed on the exhibitor wait list or interested in sponsorship can send an email to MineExpo@ElkoCVA.com.

Longley reported that ECVA hasn’t raised booth prices because “we understand organizations are struggling across the board coming out of Covid.”

Expo attendees can register anytime, including at the event, although registration isn’t necessary for people to visit the Expo.

“It’s not required but it is encouraged for those here to network,” Longley said.

ECVA is hoping for a big turnout, and hotels and motels are filling up for the Expo and the related golf tournament and opening banquet. The Maverik Hotel and Casino and Stockmen’s Ramada confirmed earlier this week that they were sold out.

“My understanding is that several are sold out,” Longley said.

The ECVA’s Explore Elko website has a lodging list as does the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Expo golf tournament June 5 and 6 at Ruby View Golf Course is sold out and has been for some time, Longley said, but there are still tickets available for $45 for the opening reception at Ruby View Golf Course on June 7.

“The reception is geared more toward people attending the Expo for networking purposes,” she said.

ECVA also is hoping for good weather, but Longley said that “we tell every exterior exhibitor to prepare for the unexpected because it is Elko, and I’ve seen all four seasons in one day here.” ECVA has hosted the Expo since 1985.