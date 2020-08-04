Ellison, mining industry oppose tax increase

He said that when the state is working to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the capital doors are shut to mining industry experts and the general public, it is not the right time to be making significant, long-term changes to the state tax code.

“The problem you are going to run into is they are trying to pollute this thing to where the mining are the bad people,” Ellison said. “They better realize that mining puts a lot of money even into the colleges that are trying to kill them.”

Ellison said mining companies in Nevada volunteered to prepay their net proceeds tax to help the state recover from budget shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and then statehouse Democrats pulled the rug out from under them.

“They prepaid their taxes and volunteered anytime we needed them. They stepped up to the plate and look what they did,” he said. “Some of these people are not going to let up until they get every dime and drop of money out of mining, they just aren’t going to quit.”

“This is the only (industry) that prepays their taxes in the state of Nevada and probably most of the United States,” Ellison added. “So they prepaid their taxes to keep the state alive and then they turn around and stab them in the back.”