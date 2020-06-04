Ely Gold growing its list of royalties

Ely Gold also has properties for sale. Wasser said the company has become a major property owner in Nevada.

Higher gold prices of around $1,700 per ounce have helped the company, too, because for a royalty company “when gold goes up, costs don’t go up, but revenue does,” Wasser said. “At higher prices, more projects are being dusted off.”

Ely Gold started out with development of the Mt. Hamilton property in White Pine County with Solitario Exploration & Royalty Co. The Mt. Hamilton project was permitted in 2015 and drilled out to 1 million ounces before Waterton Global purchased the property, which had been a producing mine years ago.

Claims experienceWasser said he then connected with Baughman, who had a royalty portfolio and years of claims experience. Reno-based Baughman and Wasser are the only two full-time Ely Gold employees, but they share the services of a chief financial adviser and secretary in Vancouver with other companies. Baughman said he has a part-time executive assistant at his Reno office.

Before joining Ely Gold, Baughman worked for Fronteer Gold, which later sold the Long Canyon property in Elko County to Newmont Mining. Baughman later worked for the Fronteer spinoff Pilot Gold. He also worked on his own at different times over the years.