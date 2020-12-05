Ely: preserving its past, ready for its future

“When they up and left they just locked the doors to the train depot and just left, so what we have is the most well preserved, intact steam train yard in the country,” Horvath says.

Visitors to the railroad today can experience a fully operational turn of the century railroad, complete with Baldwin steam locomotives, diesel trains and other equipment displayed in the railroads original buildings.

“You can walk into the buildings,” Horvath said. “They have tons of the original rolling stock in the old engine house. The old snow blowers and the cranes and you can just walk through and check it out.”

A variety of train excursions are available throughout the year, with the most popular being a 90-minute round trip that takes passengers through two tunnels and up to the Ruth Mining District. Other special event train rides that are offered throughout the year include the Night Sky Star Train during the summer months and a Fire and Ice train ride typically held in January that features fireworks.

“When they are repairing trains they are literally making parts with the original tools because you are not going to NAPA and going to buy a train gear,” Horvath says.