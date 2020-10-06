Emgold commences exploration on Mindora property, NV

The Property was discovered and worked in the late 1800s. During the 1920s a limited amount of production came from a series of rich, silver-bearing veins. During the period 1946-1948, an estimated 10,000 tons of direct-shipping ore was mined from the property at unknown grade.

In the 1970s, geologists recognized the potential for epithermal gold and silver mineralization, and similarities to the nearby Santa Fe deposit and other carbonate-rich sediment-hosted gold deposits in Nevada. Several companies staked the property during this period, did limited sampling and geophysics, and then dropped their claims.

Hawthorne Gold Corp. acquired the property in 1979, and in the following year, brought in E & B Exploration Inc. as a joint-venture partner and operator. E & B completed programs of rock-chip sampling and trench sampling, surface and underground geologic mapping, geophysical surveys, and drilled approximately 31,425 ft. (9,578 m) in 134 holes (including a water-well and two diamond core holes). E & B's work developed four known mineralized zones.