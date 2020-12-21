Emgold initiates airborne magnetic-radiometric geophysics survey at Mindora Property

VANCOUVER, BC -- Emgold Mining Corp. has contracted with Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to perform an airborne magnetic-radiometric survey at its Mindora Property, located 20-miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada.

Plans are to conduct a 262 line-km survey, covering an area of about 11.7 square kilometers consisting of the entire claim block of 147 unpatented claims. The goal of the survey is to apply modern geophysics to the Property with the goal of identifying both gold-silver and base metal exploration targets. Results from the survey are expected in first quarter 2021.

About the Mindora Property

Mindora is a gold, silver and base metal exploration property. The gold-silver zone is an epithermal, carbonate-hosted, structurally controlled deposit in the Luning Limestone Formation. The gold-silver zone overlies a porphyry system with molybdenum mineralization. There is also evidence of copper skarn and copper porphyry mineralization on the property.

The property was discovered and worked in the late 1800s. In the 1920s a limited amount of production came from a series of rich, silver-bearing veins. Between 1946 and 1948, an estimated 10,000 tons of direct-shipping ore was mined from the property at unknown grade.