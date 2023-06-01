Two powerhouse Caterpillar dealers are in the process of joining forces this year.

Empire Southwest, the Cat dealer serving Arizona and Southeastern California, announced in November 2022 that it had agreed to acquire Cashman Equipment, the Cat dealer serving Nevada and portions of Eastern California.

Empire and Cashman are both third-generation, family-owned Cat dealers with long and storied histories of growth and innovation. Both companies, carrying on the traditions of their founders, have values-driven corporate cultures and strong reputations for exceptional customer and community service.

A large portion of both companies’ business is devoted to serving the mining industry, since Arizona and Nevada rank as the top two mineral mining states in the United States. In 2021, Arizona was first place in non-fuel mineral production, with total production valued at about $10 billion, 11% of the U.S. total. Nevada was in second place, with total production valued at about $9.3 billion, 10.3% of the U.S. total.

In recent years, Arizona has produced about 66% of the nation’s copper output, and Nevada has produced about 74% of the nation’s gold output.

Empire, which was founded in 1950, operates 22 dealership locations; Cashman, founded in 1931, has six. Cashman’s dealership locations in Nevada include Elko, Winnemucca, Reno, Las Vegas and Henderson. In addition, Empire has a presence on 14 mine sites and Cashman has a presence on 19 mine sites.

Following Empire’s acquisition of Cashman, Empire now operates a total of 28 dealership locations and has 33 mine site locations.

Empire and Cashman have always put a lot of emphasis on the service they provide, and a statement from Empire on the acquisition said the combined dealership will be positioned to provide even stronger service and solutions to clients in the mining, construction, energy, agricultural, and industrial sectors as well as expanded capabilities to serve one of the country’s fastest growing areas.

“All we’re doing is, we’re adding even more support, more equipment; everything that we have between Nevada and Arizona is now shared,” said Empire Marketing Communications Specialist Zeenath Haniff, who was with Cashman before the acquisition. “They’ve got their experts, we’ve got our experts, and they’re putting their minds together, and really supporting our clients.”

“We have tremendous respect and admiration for MaryKaye Cashman and her team,” said Empire President and CEO Jeff Whiteman. “Cashman is a very high performing dealership that has been dedicated to their people, customers, and communities for generations. We are honored and humbled by the trust MaryKaye and Caterpillar have placed in us.

“Like Empire, the Cashman organization is full of amazing men and women who are committed to making things better,” Whiteman said. “I’m confident that the new combined team will take the business in both service territories to new levels of client success by building on the industry-leading strengths of both dealerships.”

MaryKaye Cashman, owner, CEO, and chairman of Cashman Equipment, said, “Since taking the reins of the company in 1995, I have dedicated my life to Cashman Equipment and our fantastic team, which has done such exceptional work supporting our customers and rallying around me in my unique and new role as the head of a Cat dealership. Empire has long had a reputation for excellence among Cat dealers and, as I pursue a new chapter in my life, it is an exciting opportunity for our teams to be able to join forces.

“I have known the Whiteman family for decades and appreciate not just what their company does but how they have built it – with honesty, respect, and integrity, and with employees and customers always at the center. Our cultures and values share a lot of common ground, and I know that our team members will thrive in this new, combined business that will deliver even more for the customers and communities we serve.”

The Empire-Cashman transaction closed in December 2022. The combination of the two companies began at the start of 2023, but to fully complete the transition may take around a year, as they work through all the technical details of combining two big companies.

The acquisition makes Empire the second biggest Cat dealer in the United States, after Holt Cat in Texas.

Prior to the acquisition, Empire had about 2,600 employees and Cashman had about 1,100, so the combined company has about 3,700 employees.

Empire is now working toward hiring 500 technicians in 2023.

“It’s a lofty goal,” Haniff said. “Because we’re coming together and trying to expand and provide even more services than we did before, we’re definitely looking for quality technicians to join the team.

“It’s an effort that we already had as Cashman, and we’re just digging even deeper now and showing prospective employees that they have opportunities across two different states.”

“Last year we had a goal on the Nevada side and we met that goal,” Haniff said. “So the hope is that now with the two territories, we can meet our goal and exceed it.”

In April Empire held job fairs in Elko and Henderson, Nevada.

Some Cashman history

James “Big Jim” Cashman, who started Cashman Equipment, and Jack Whiteman, who started Empire Southwest, were men with lots of ambition and vision who grew successful businesses and who also had big impacts on their communities.

Stories about Big Jim show he was quite a character, who went big with whatever endeavors he pursued, while having a good time all along the way.

A 1999 story on Big Jim Cashman in the Las Vegas Review-Journal said, “His nickname sounds like that of an old-time political boss, bullying people till he got his way. In fact, Big Jim was the opposite. He didn’t drive people, but led them. His tool kit was full of charm, humor, and a logic-defying insistence that everything was FUN. You could prove it by numbers: The more blisters and empty bottles, the more fun you’d had.”

He arrived in Searchlight, Nevada in 1904 as a 19-year-old farm boy from Missouri. Las Vegas at that time was a tent town with an unfinished railroad.

Over the years, Big Jim established a stagecoach line out of Searchlight, he operated a ferry service over the Colorado River, he became an auto dealer and introduced Las Vegans to the automobile, he started Nevada’s first franchised airline, during his years as a Clark County commissioner he worked on getting roads built to Las Vegas, he convinced people from Los Angeles to come to Las Vegas and build the first casinos, and he organized a variety of Las Vegas events, including the Helldorado Days which continue to today.

“When it comes to foresight, there could never be a greater story than James ‘Big Jim’ Cashman,” a profile of the Cashman family for the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame said. “The Cashman name is to Southern Nevada what the wheel is to the automobile.”

As a member of the Colorado River Commission in 1928, Big Jim worked diligently to get the Boulder Canyon Act passed. The act was passed in late 1928, designating funds to build the Hoover Dam.

The Hoover Dam, of course, was a huge construction project. When the construction superintendent mentioned to Cashman that the dam was going to require a lot of big tractors, Big Jim saw an opportunity.

“The story goes that he sold six Cat Model 60 Tractors to the project even though he was not a Caterpillar dealer,” Cashman President Mike Pack said in a 2022 interview for Global Business Reports. “He then went to Caterpillar, based in California at the time, and asked the company if they would hire him as a dealer if he was able to sell their largest tractor order to date.”

Caterpillar agreed, and Cashman Equipment became an official Caterpillar dealer on August 5, 1931.

When Big Jim’s son, Jim Jr., came home from World War II, Big Jim told him it was time to take over operating the family businesses, and to even take over the chairmanship of the Helldorado parade.

“He wanted me to run the business so he could do what he wanted,” Jim Jr. told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Inheriting Big Jim’s drive, ambition and civic mindedness, Jim Jr. grew the family businesses while continuing the tradition of being very involved in the community.

In 1961, the opportunity arose to purchase Crooks Brothers Equipment, the Caterpillar dealer serving northern Nevada and eastern California. Caterpillar representatives visited Jim Jr. while he was in the hospital with a broken leg from a skiing accident. Jim Jr. consulted with Big Jim, and they agreed Cashman Equipment should seize this opportunity to become the Caterpillar dealer for the entire state of Nevada. This doubled the size of the size of Cashman Equipment, both in number of employees and territory.

When Northern Nevada became part of Cashman’s service area, the company became much more heavily involved with the mining industry.

Cashman opened its Elko store in 1981, and doubled the size in 1988. In 2008 Cashman opened its new parts facility in Elko. A comprehensive remodel of the Elko store was completed in 2013.

When the mining industry is booming in Nevada, servicing the mining industry can make up around 70% of Cashman’s business. During these times Cashman has often been perceived as a “mining Cat dealership.” However, when metal prices have dropped and the mining industry has experienced a downturn, Cashman Equipment has made adjustments to put more of a focus on the construction industry.

Jim Jr. turned the heavy equipment business over to his son Jim III in 1979. Jim III’s philosophy for Cashman Equipment and its employees was “Expect the Best.”

“In order to remain the BEST, every one of us must make continuous improvements every day,” Jim III said.

In 1995 Jim III, an accomplished distance runner, collapsed and died of a heart attack at age 45 while training for a marathon.

It was a difficult time for Cashman Equipment, but Jim III’s wife, MaryKaye Cashman, stepped up to become the company’s CEO and carry on the family legacy.

“I never considered selling the business,” MaryKaye said. “A lot of people expected me to.”

“I really enjoy the exceptional people who work at Cashman, and truly appreciate the extraordinary efforts they make for customer service and our company’s success,” MaryKaye said years after becoming CEO. “And I enjoy spending time with so many of our customers.”

In 1999 Cashman achieved the first of several World Class certifications for its mining rebuild facility. The certification recognizes the facility as one of the best component rebuild operations in the world.

MaryKaye believes in the importance of environmental stewardship, and when Cashman’s new corporate headquarters was built in Henderson in 2007-2008, it was the largest industrial building in Nevada to earn a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold rating. It was also the first Caterpillar dealership to be built to LEED standards.

Some Empire history

Jack Whiteman was raised on a large family wheat farm in Eastern Washington. In his early days farming was done with horses and mules, since the first successful farm tactor was not introduced until the early 1930s.

Jack’s father was one of the first to try farming the steep Eastern Washington slopes with tractors.

Jack was impressed with what the tractors could do, and when he was offered work selling for the Caterpillar dealer, he accepted.

After gaining early experience trading Cat farm tractors for horses and mules, he became interested in becoming a Cat dealer.

In 1950, he was awarded the Caterpillar – John Deere dealer franchise for parts of Eastern Oregon and Washington and founded Empire Machinery. The name “Empire” came from the “Inland Empire” nickname for the region which includes Eastern Washington.

In April 1970, looking back on his first 20 years as a Caterpillar dealer, Jack Whiteman wrote, “In 1950 we were truly a new and untried company. We had nothing more to sustain us than faith in a product and a manufacturer, faith in the economy of our area, a boundless capacity for work, and safety in our ignorance of the difficulty of our task. We were lucky, we took chances, and we won.”

After years of lobbying for more territory, on June 18, 1959, Caterpillar offered Whiteman the contract to become the Cat dealer for all of Arizona.

“It was a complete surprise to me and those of us who were operating the company,” Whiteman wrote. “On June 21, 1959, my son, John, who was then a high school student, and I set off for Arizona in a Bonanza.”

They met with people in Arizona, went back home to Washington and talked to people at Empire, and decided to take the plunge and accept Caterpillar’s offer.

Getting started as the Cat dealer for Arizona presented a lot of challenges.

“Our finances were strained to the limit,” Whiteman wrote. “Many of the best people we had learned to work with did not come to Arizona, and many of the good people in Arizona took other jobs with other companies. We were left to build a new organization in a new market area. For a year or more our finger did not stray far from the panic button.

“We were lucky, but this time it was with better odds; we had the experience, and we had a hard nucleus of great people. We took chances. We won.”

Looking toward the future from his vantage point in 1970, Whiteman was optimistic, and his optimism proved to be well founded in the following years.

“I am sure no dealership anywhere has as many good people, and none who work together as a team as well as we do,” Whiteman wrote in 1970.

“If we remember the purpose – the only purpose of our business is to serve the customer – we will keep on that same success road we have traveled for 20 years. If we will care for the customer, they will care for us. Success seldom comes to those who seek it. Success is the byproduct of service.”

This philosophy has continued to guide Empire through a series of successes throughout its history.

In the 1970s, copper demand skyrocketed and new mine sites, like the Twin Buttes operation near Tucson, were developed. Before any ore was mined there, Cat machines worked non-stop for four years in the world’s largest earthmoving operation at the time. Empire’s on-site parts and service operation became the prototype for future mine site programs.

In 1985, Empire’s first-ever Cat Certified Rebuild was performed on a D8 dozer. By the early 2000s, Caterpillar ranked Empire the #1 rebuild group in North America.

Jack’s son, John Whiteman, was Empire’s president and CEO from 1990 to 2002.

When John Whiteman passed away in 2019, Arizona Republic reporter Russ Wiles wrote in his obituary, “John Whiteman helped build heavy-equipment seller Empire Southwest into one of the largest private companies in Arizona … But friends and colleagues say they mainly remember him as a force for philanthropy, especially that focused on making life better for young children.”

Empire donates at least 2% of its pretax earnings every year to organizations that work for the benefit of children.

“He had a genuine desire to help other people,” said John’s son, Jeff Whitehead. “That’s what he was all about – helping people and making things better.”

Jeff Whitehead has been president and CEO of Empire since 2002.

Technician and operator training has long been a big part of Empire’s mission. More than 25,000 clients, students and personnel from other Cat dealerships have received technical, operator and safety training at Empire. In 2008, their regional training center became the Empire Technical Institute, and the institute has earned Caterpillar’s highest rating, Service Training Excellence.

In 2014, Empire’s new 117,800 square foot Product Support building, which includes the Component Rebuild Center, was completed as the home for Empire’s world-class rebuild practices.

Also in 2014, Empire was the first North American Caterpillar Dealer to rank #1 in new machine sales, #1 in parts, and #1 in labor. Empire also ranked #1 in North America in Cat Certified rebuild units.

These are just a few of the highlights of the developments and achievements from throughout Empire’s history.

“A lot has changed over the last 70 years – but our commitment to provide quality products and innovative solutions to help our clients be successful is stronger than ever,” Jeff Whiteman said. ￼