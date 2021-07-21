Endeavour Silver to acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County

The company plans to focus initially on verifying the historic resources, then turn its attention to the exploration targets.

“We look forward to unlocking the full potential of the Bruner Property with the goal of building a new mining operation in another historic mining district in Nevada,” Dickson said.

According to the agreement, Endeavour will pay $10 million in cash for 100% of the Bruner Gold Project, which includes mineral claims, mining rights, property assets, water rights, and government authorizations and permits. Completion of the transactions under the agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is subject to Canamex shareholder approval.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile.

