 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Engineer shares his stories in blog and podcast
0 comments
top story
PEOPLE

Engineer shares his stories in blog and podcast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After about 37 years as an engineer in the mining industry, Bryan Ulrich has some knowledge to share and some stories to tell. That’s why, as he continues his work as a geotechnical engineer on projects around the world, for the past few years he also has been writing a blog and producing a podcast, called Behind the Scenes with Bryan.

Throughout his career, Ulrich has seen the importance of lifelong learning, and of finding mentors and being a mentor.

“If you don’t have a mentor, you should find one, usually where you work,” Ulrich wrote in a blog post last April. “And the mentor/mentee relationship certainly doesn’t have to be a one-way road. You can and should learn from one-another.”

Writing a blog has become one additional avenue for Ulrich to be a mentor and share his stories. The podcast is a way for Ulrich to continue to learn as he talks with people from many different backgrounds, and to share this knowledge with anyone who listens in.

Ulrich said the blog and the podcast sprang from conversations with a friend “who told me, ‘Bryan, you’ve got a lot of information to share, you should be sharing it.’ I said, ‘Well, I publish papers, and I give talks, and I do that kind of thing. What else do you want me to do?’ And I was told, ‘Well, you need to write a blog.’ And I said, ‘OK, what’s in the blog?’

“And a whole bunch of topics just came pouring out of the conversation, like 10 or 12 different topics. Some of those were pretty easy to write, and some of them took a lot of thought process to come up with.”

He published his first blog post, “Mining 101,” on Nov. 28, 2018. Since then, he has continued to add a new blog post about once a week to his website, bryanulrich.net.

A few months after Ulrich started writing his blog, his friend told him he should take the next step and start doing a podcast. Ulrich looked into it and decided there was too much work involved. But technology keeps making podcasting easier, and soon Ulrich heard about a one-step, intuitive platform for podcasting.

“And I thought, OK, I don’t have any excuses anymore,” he said. “So I signed up on that platform.”

He put out his first podcast on July 7, 2019.

“It’s been a learning experience for me in many ways,” Ulrich said. “Almost all of my guests teach me something.”

Ulrich said one of the most interesting podcasts so far was with Lucy Crane, a young geologist from England.

“Lucy had a Ted Talk, and it was based on, I’m going to say a lively conversation she had in a pub,” Ulrich said. “Where somebody told her that she couldn’t be an environmentalist and work in the mining industry. And so she got very agitated and explained exactly to them why we need to have mining, and why we need to mine our way to a greener future. And she was really, really good.”

You can go online to watch Crane’s Ted Talk, “Mining Our Way to a Low Carbon Future.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I think everyone should listen to her,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich told a story about working with an equipment supplier on a product launch.

“They wanted to have a celebrity to talk about it. And the celebrity that we were talking to said, ‘Bryan, I don’t remember if we’re supposed to be against mining or just against coal mining.’ And I said, ‘Well, watch this Ted Talk, and then tell me.’ And she said, ‘Bryan, you’ve changed my mind, we absolutely need mining.’”

Most of his podcasts are about mining, and specifically mining engineering and mine waste management, but he also likes to mix it up once in a while and take a look at other topics. Last year after reading an opinion column on racism by Reggie Rivers, a former NFL running back who played six seasons with the Denver Broncos, Ulrich invited Rivers onto the podcast.

“I thought that was pretty enlightening,” Ulrich said.

As Ulrich writes his blog and shares his podcasts, one of his basic goals is to encourage a strong culture of good mining practices by having miners pass their knowledge on to the next generation of miners, and by having young engineers get out into the field at mine sites.

“They can learn a lot from somebody that’s been in the industry,” Ulrich said. “And there’s a value to getting outside, and seeing the mine sites, and seeing the things that they’re designing, spending some time in the field and just watching the heavy equipment move around. They can learn what maybe they could have done better in the design process, and hopefully learn for the next time what they might be able to do better … And eventually they’ll be better engineers, and they can pass that on to the next generation as well.”

Ulrich received degrees in mining engineering and geological engineering from the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in 1983 and 1985. In 1996, he received a master’s degree in geotechnical engineering from the University of Alberta.

He worked for Knight Piesold for more than 30 years. Much of his work has been in the design of tailings and heap leach facilities.

Ulrich lived in South Africa from 1999 to 2003. From 2003 to 2013, Ulrich lived in Elko and Spring Creek, Nevada. When he moved back to the Denver area in 2013, he kept a small house in Elko and continued to work in the Elko area.

In 2005, Ulrich initiated the Elko Roundtable Discussion seminar series. The annual day-long seminars, which drew people from throughout region as well as from Canada and South America, continued to 2019, focusing on a different topic each year.

“People really looked forward to it,” Ulrich said. “That was a lot of fun. And almost always I would submit something to get written up in Mining Engineering Magazine.”

Over the years, as a part of his work, Ulrich has traveled to Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Colombia, Peru, Chile, South Africa, Swaziland, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Poland and Uzbekistan.

In April 2020, Ulrich started his own engineering business, Bryan Ulrich LLC, and he has been working with mines in North America, South America, the Caribbean, Australia and Asia.

He also sometimes makes the trip from Denver to Elko. In his August 2, 2021 blog titled “Travels to Elko,” Ulrich wrote, “I’m traveling to Elko to work with a client and their heap leach facilities. This’ll be the first of two trips to Elko this month. It’s going to be a good month.” ￼

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warehouse supplies all NGM mines
Mining

Warehouse supplies all NGM mines

The warehouse was built to supply all Newmont operations but was operated by Cat Logistics until 2012, and then by Neoria Logistics until 2014, when Newmont took over operations. Now, Barrick is over the warehouse as the NGM operator.

+2
Q&A: NVMA Safety Award Winners
Mining

Q&A: NVMA Safety Award Winners

Mining the West talks with managers working at Nevada mines about safety. They are two winners of the Nevada Mining Association's 2021 individual safety awards.

+5
Haley & Aldrich: From high rises to mines
Mining

Haley & Aldrich: From high rises to mines

About three years ago, the environmental and geotechnical consulting practice turned special attention to Nevada by organizing a team of experts to assist with jobs ranging from mine permitting to closure

+4
MINExpo to open with panel of experts
Mining

MINExpo to open with panel of experts

The MINExpo is the largest mining show of its kind and in past years has drawn attendees and exhibitors from many countries. It is traditionally held every four years but was delayed a year because of the pandemic.

+6
Mine automation advances safety, production at NGM
Mining

Mine automation advances safety, production at NGM

Some NGM mines have been using autonomous mining equipment underground since 2017. The mine operator continues to evaluate emerging autonomous technology to determine applicability in its portfolio—the largest gold-mining complex in the world.

+2
Mined minerals at the forefront of the supply chain
Mining

Mined minerals at the forefront of the supply chain

It is absolutely imperative that we have access to the minerals needed to fuel our economy and support our manufacturing and infrastructure needs throughout this country. Critical and otherwise, the United States must secure a domestic supply of minerals to meet demands going forward.

+2
Gold prices slip, but outlook brighter
Mining

Gold prices slip, but outlook brighter

The World Gold Council’s second-quarter Gold Demand Trends report showed that gold purchases by consumers increased in the second quarter, but investor buying was less consistent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News