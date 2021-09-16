Engineer shares his stories in blog and podcast

“And a whole bunch of topics just came pouring out of the conversation, like 10 or 12 different topics. Some of those were pretty easy to write, and some of them took a lot of thought process to come up with.”

He published his first blog post, “Mining 101,” on Nov. 28, 2018. Since then, he has continued to add a new blog post about once a week to his website, bryanulrich.net.

A few months after Ulrich started writing his blog, his friend told him he should take the next step and start doing a podcast. Ulrich looked into it and decided there was too much work involved. But technology keeps making podcasting easier, and soon Ulrich heard about a one-step, intuitive platform for podcasting.

“And I thought, OK, I don’t have any excuses anymore,” he said. “So I signed up on that platform.”

He put out his first podcast on July 7, 2019.

“It’s been a learning experience for me in many ways,” Ulrich said. “Almost all of my guests teach me something.”

Ulrich said one of the most interesting podcasts so far was with Lucy Crane, a young geologist from England.