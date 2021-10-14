EPA seeks comments on Carson River Mercury Superfund Site

The agency’s preferred plan for Operable Unit 2 is an interim remedy that aims to protect the community from mercury exposure, which can cause health issues. Potential health risks come namely from eating contaminated fish, wild plants and waterfowl, the EPA found. No harmful effects were found for catch-and-release fishers, agricultural workers, Fallon and Churchill County residents using water for irrigation of plans such as fruits and vegetables, and people who eat beef or dairy that have grazed on plants, according to the EPA. The proposed plan would allow the agency to employ land use controls while conducting more research on contamination at the site. The estimated cost of the plan is $23.6 million over 30 years.