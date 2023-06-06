ELKO — Epiroc, a mining and infrastructure equipment, service, and technology company, has announced plans to move to a new facility in Elko. The company will transition its Epiroc Service Center in Elko into the new National Competency Center as part of a strategy to improve local and nationwide support for customers and to provide a platform for business growth.

The new location at the intersection of Silver and Idaho streets in Elko is a 48,000 square foot building that will include 8,000 square foot of office space, a 4,000 square foot training center, a 16,000 square foot warehouse, and a 20,000 square foot workshop with multiple machine bays as well as an outdoor staging area.

“The Competency Center in Elko, which is under construction today, is the key milestone in achieving the vision and delivering on the strategies we have set for 2023 in Nevada,” said James Halladay, Competency Center manager. “Not only will these operations provide a high level of service to customers in the region – these locations are critical to our future growth and success in the U.S. market.”

The Competency Center will include unique programs and capabilities for the entire U.S. market, ranging from training to full midlife machine and component rebuilds, to the development of Epiroc’s battery electric business.

With continuous focus on frontline logistical support for spare parts and customer strategy development, the Competency Center is intended to become a hub for future growth initiatives to serve Epiroc customers to the highest standards.

The Competency Center is expected to open in phases through the second half of 2023.

Epiroc is a global company based in Sweden, with its U.S. headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado. With the company’s focus on surface and underground mining equipment, its largest facility in the United States is in Elko. The new Competency Center will approximately double the size of Epiroc’s current Elko facilities.