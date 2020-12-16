Equinox Gold acquires Premier Gold Mines

In connection with the transaction, Equinox Gold plans to complete a nearly $59 million equity financing, fully underwritten by Ross Beaty, at a price per share to be set in the context of the transaction and the market after at least five clear trading days. The financing is subject to completion of definitive documentation, customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange for the pricing and other terms of the financing.

The Directors of Equinox Gold and the Directors of Premier have unanimously approved the Transaction, and the Board of Directors of Premier recommend that Premier shareholders and optionholders vote in favour of the Transaction. CIBC World Markets Inc. has provided a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of Premier stating that, as of the date of such opinion and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, the Equinox Gold share consideration to be received by shareholders of Premier pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to shareholders of Premier. RBC Capital Markets has provided an independent fairness opinion to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Premier stating that, as of the date of such opinion and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, the Equinox Gold share consideration to be received by shareholders of Premier pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to shareholders of Premier.