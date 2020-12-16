Equinox Gold acquires Premier Gold Mines

VANCOUVER, BC -- Equinox Gold Corp. and Premier Gold Mines Limited have entered into a definitive agreement in which Equinox Gold will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Premier. Concurrently, Premier will spin-out to its shareholders shares of a newly created US-focused gold production and development company to be called I-80 Gold Corp. The new company will own Nevada’s South-Arturo and McCoy-Cove properties and will complete Premier's previously announced acquisition of the Getchell Project located in Humboldt County.
Equinox Gold will retain Premier's interest in the world-class Hardrock Project in Ontario, the Mercedes Mine in Mexico, and the Hasaga and Rahill-Bonanza properties in Red Lake, Ontario. On closing of the transaction, existing Equinox Gold and Premier shareholders will own approximately 84% and 16% of Equinox Gold, and Equinox Gold and existing shareholders of Premier will own 30% and 70% of I-80 Gold, respectively, on an issued share basis.
Transaction highlights
Equinox Gold to acquire a 50% interest in the permitted, development-ready, multi-million-ounce Hardrock Project through a joint venture between Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance. There is an estimated 5.54 million ounces of proven and probable mineral reserves grading 1.27 grams per ton and 414,000 ounces average annual gold production with average head grade of 1.45 g/t gold for the first five years; 358,000 ounces average annual gold production over the initial 14-year mine life.
The agreement also maintains Premier shareholders' exposure to Premier's current asset base and adds exposure to a larger, diversified gold producer – Equinox Gold has seven operating gold mines with construction underway at an eighth site, a peer-leading growth pipeline and the financial capacity to fund development of Hardrock. The Hardrock Project bolsters Equinox Gold's pipeline of growth projects and will add approximately 200,000 attributable ounces of long-term, low-cost annual gold production, when in operations, in Ontario, Canada.
Equinox Gold's existing portfolio of operating gold mines in the Americas will also be enhanced with the addition of the producing Mercedes Mine in Sonora, Mexico, adding approximately 50,000 ounces of gold per year (with expansion potential to 80,000 to 90,000 ounces of gold annually) to the estimated 700,000 ounces of gold production expected in 2021 from Equinox Gold, based on consensus estimates.
The agreement is expected to deliver longer-term growth and exploration potential through expansion and exploration potential at Hardrock and the Mercedes Mine and exploration potential from the Hasaga and Rahill-Bonanza properties, both located in the heart of the prolific Red Lake gold camp. It also provides exposure to I-80 Gold, a new high-growth US-focused gold company to be owned 70% by Premier shareholders and 30% by Equinox Gold.
Equinox Gold to undertake nearly $59 million equity financing fully underwritten by its Chairman, Ross Beaty
"This transaction is exactly the kind of accretive Americas-focused growth we promised shareholders when we started Equinox Gold at the beginning of 2018.,” Ross Beaty, chairman of Equinox Gold, said.
“The addition of a top-tier, low-risk mining jurisdiction in Ontario, Canada creates a lower risk profile, with greater asset and country diversification. Hardrock will be an excellent, low-cost, long-life gold mine with significant exploration upside, further enhancing our existing peer-leading growth profile without stretching our financial capacity. The Mercedes Mine also brings an immediate increase to our production and cash flow, and our investment in i-80 Gold brings us significant real value and optionality with exposure to several high-potential US gold assets. This transaction creates value for both Equinox Gold and Premier Gold shareholders, and further solidifies Equinox Gold's position as the premier Americas-focused gold producer,” he added.
I-80 Gold Corp.
I-80 Gold will be a well-financed, growth-focused gold company with a high-quality portfolio of production and development properties in Nevada, including the producing South Arturo joint venture with the Barrick Gold/Newmont-affiliated Nevada Gold Mines, the McCoy Cove Property and the Getchell Project (on closing of the previously announced acquisition, see Premier news release dated August 10, 2020). I-80 Gold will be led by Ewan Downie and will work to rapidly grow and develop its asset base with the objective of becoming a leading mid-tier, US-focused gold miner. In connection with a planned public listing prior to or concurrent with closing of the transaction, I-80 Gold intends to conduct a financing of up to $75 million. Equinox Gold has committed to subscribe for 30% of the aggregate amount of the financing up to a maximum subscription amount of $22.5 million. Pursuant to the transaction, it is expected that I-80 Gold's initial working capital will include approximately $15 million in cash, pre-financing.
In connection with the transaction, Equinox Gold plans to complete a nearly $59 million equity financing, fully underwritten by Ross Beaty, at a price per share to be set in the context of the transaction and the market after at least five clear trading days. The financing is subject to completion of definitive documentation, customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange for the pricing and other terms of the financing.
Officers, directors and certain shareholders of Premier, who collectively hold approximately 17% of Premier's outstanding common shares, have entered into voting support agreements in favor of the transaction.
The Directors of Equinox Gold and the Directors of Premier have unanimously approved the Transaction, and the Board of Directors of Premier recommend that Premier shareholders and optionholders vote in favour of the Transaction. CIBC World Markets Inc. has provided a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of Premier stating that, as of the date of such opinion and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, the Equinox Gold share consideration to be received by shareholders of Premier pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to shareholders of Premier. RBC Capital Markets has provided an independent fairness opinion to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of Premier stating that, as of the date of such opinion and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, the Equinox Gold share consideration to be received by shareholders of Premier pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to shareholders of Premier.
The Transaction is subject to court approval and approval of Premier shareholders and option holders. A special meeting of Premier shareholders and option holders to consider the transaction is expected to be held in February 2021. An information circular detailing the terms and conditions of the transaction will be filed with regulatory authorities and mailed to Premier shareholders and option holders in accordance with applicable securities laws.
The agreement provides for, among other things, customary representations, warranties and covenants including non-solicitation and rights to match superior proposals in favor of Equinox Gold, as well as a C$35 million termination fee payable to Equinox Gold under certain circumstances. The transaction is further subject to certain regulatory approvals, including the approvals of the Mexican Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American Stock Exchange, and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is acting as legal advisor to Equinox Gold.
CIBC World Markets Inc. is acting as financial advisor to Premier and RBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to the Special Committee of Premier. Bennett Jones LLP is acting as legal advisor to Premier and its Special Committee.
The securities to be offered by I-80 Gold have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
"Combining a 50% interest in the permitted, development-ready Hardrock Project with our strong balance sheet and operating cash flow provides a clear path to production for Hardrock that I believe will unlock substantial value for both Equinox Gold and Premier Gold shareholders,” Equinox Gold CEO Christian Milau said.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with seven operating gold mines, construction underway at an eighth site, a multi-million-ounce gold reserve base and a clear path to achieve one million ounces of annual gold production from its pipeline of growth projects. Equinox Gold operates entirely in the Americas, with two properties in the United States, one in Mexico and five in Brazil. Equinox Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX and the NYSE American under the trading symbol EQX. Further information about Equinox Gold's portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.
About Premier
Premier is a gold producer and respected exploration and development company with a high-quality pipeline of precious metals projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and Mexico. For more information please visit www.premiergoldmines.com or by email at info@premiergoldmines.com.
