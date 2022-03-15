ESG Moves Mainstream for Mining

Mining companies talk about “doing the right thing,” and these days, they have to work hard to prove it.

Stakeholders—including investors, community members, nongovernmental organizations and others—want assurance that mining companies are responsible stewards of not just minerals but also the environment and people.

“The value of a company is no longer measured in ounces of gold produced,” stated Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. that comprises the world’s largest gold mining complex in northeastern Nevada, where Barrick is the operator and majority owner. NGM produced 2.1 million ounces of gold in 2020, according to the company’s website.

To increase transparency and meet increasing stakeholder demand for information, many mining entities report on environmental, social and governance initiatives, abbreviated ESG. ESG metrics allow companies to share their risk management, performance, and environmental and social strategies with the public, providing insight into their corporate behavior.

Under the “E” for environmental, mining companies generally focus on managing impacts to the environment. “S” stands for social, encompassing an emphasis on safety, and the social and economic development of host communities and countries. “G” for governance covers internal systems for decision-making and transparency.

ESG reporting is voluntary, but regulators could one day require it. U.S. lawmakers in 2021 considered a bill to require publicly traded companies to report ESG metrics, seeking to improve corporate governance and protect investors. The bill passed the House but not the Senate.

Although ESG can incentivize certain behaviors—such as reducing greenhouse gases—some critics say that the ESG movement allows companies to “greenwash” operations. A columnist earlier this year wrote in Foreign Policy that “the lack of a standard methodology … has muddied the water and made the movement susceptible to false claims of ‘greenness’ that make no real impact.”

Yet most mining companies say that ESG has been part of their businesses since before it became a movement.

“ESG is embedded in our business at Barrick and NGM. To operate a sustainable business that delivers long term value means we need to manage our impacts and share the benefits of our operations,” NGM wrote in a statement to Mining the West. “ESG is part of our company DNA and has always been a priority for us, so this isn’t something new for us at Barrick and NGM.”

Kinross Gold Corp. employs almost 1,500 people at two Nevada mines, one in White Pine County and another in Nye County. Canada-based Kinross has six other producing mines worldwide. Its Nevada mines produced a total of 515,559 ounces of gold in 2020, according Kinross’ 2020 annual report.

“For most mining companies, including Kinross, this has been a priority for a long time, just under a different name (Sustainability, License to Operate or Corporate Responsibility),” wrote Dominic Channer, vice president of corporate responsibility for Kinross, in an email. “Responsible mining companies know that prioritizing health and safety, the environment, communities and working ethically are not only the right things to do, but also directly contribute to a company’s success.”

U.S.-based precious metals producer Coeur Mining Inc. owns and operates the Rochester silver and gold mine outside of Lovelock, along with four other projects in North America. Coeur Rochester, with about 300 employees, produced 3.2 million ounces of silver and 27,147 ounces of gold in 2020, according to the company’s website.

Coeur’s senior vice president and general counsel and secretary, Casey Nault, spoke during an educational session on ESG at MINExpo International in Las Vegas in September 2021.

“At Coeur, we’ve been doing ESG since, well, long before it was called ESG,” he said, adding later in a question-and-answer session that Coeur has “not really encountered a situation yet where there has been an ESG initiative that doesn’t also directly align with fundamental business strategy, risk, efficiency, cost savings, health and safety.”

Although ESG existed before its catchy acronym, the practice has moved into the mainstream. Stakeholders are paying more attention to nonfinancial risks of corporations, including mining companies.

“There is increased interest from institutional investors who themselves are responding to societal concerns around global issues such as climate change, declining biodiversity, water scarcity, and inclusion and diversity. They want to understand how ESG translates into financial or operational risk for companies,” Channer of Kinross said. “What this means for us is that it’s no longer enough just to do the right thing on the ground as a responsible miner. A company needs to have a vision and a set of longer-term, measurable goals relating to how it will address sustainability challenges within its business strategy.”

For Kinross, that means conducting business under four principles of corporate responsibility: do no harm; make a positive contribution; act ethically and transparently; and continuously improve, according to the company’s 2020 Sustainability Report.

Kinross first published a corporate responsibility report in 2007 and has had a strategy since then, Channer said.

At NGM, the “sustainability vision is underpinned by four key pillars: creating economic benefits; protecting health and safety; respecting human rights; and minimizing our environmental impacts,” the company stated.

NGM published its results in the 2020 Sustainability Report. Barrick’s sustainability report archives online date back to 2008.

Similarly, Coeur outlines goals under four main categories in its 2020 Responsibility Report: people, environment, communities and governance. The company formalized its ESG program in 2018, Nault said during the MINExpo.

“ESG is a good thing and it gives us an opportunity, gives us a framework to better tell our story to stakeholders,” Nault said.

Mining companies do internal audits of their progress toward ESG goals and provide reports for the public online. Metrics for ESG reporting are only somewhat standardized, with companies often following reporting frameworks such as the Global Reporting Initiative, GRI, and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, SASB.

Highlights of mining companies’ ESG initiatives also can be found in their quarterly earnings statements.

Externally, rating firms include Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS, Vigeo Eiris, Refinitiv and S&P Global.

Although the approaches for ESG might be the same across a company’s portfolio, applying ESG can mean many things, depending on the company and the location of an operation.

For Kinross, a focus at the Bald Mountain Mine is protecting biodiversity, while in Africa, the company emphasizes skills training and building infrastructure such as clinics and schools, Channer said. In Nevada, Kinross’ recent ESG initiatives include partnering with Fox5 and Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a veteran in Las Vegas, providing scholarships for students including Western Shoshone, and undertaking environmental restoration projects.

NGM’s application of ESG in Nevada manifests in the creation of the I-80 fund to help develop small businesses, collaborative agreements and partnerships with area Native American tribes, and renewable energy use and development of solar at the company’s power plants, to name a few examples that NGM provided.

Coeur described several ESG successes for Nevada in its 2020 Responsibility Report. At Rochester, the company improved energy efficiency while increasing production; entered an agreement with an area ranch to protect sage-grouse habitat; and collaborated and consulted with local communities on the operation and closure planning of an expansion.

Aside from being “the right thing to do” and helping improve investor confidence, ESG practices can support a mining company’s survival in another way. NGM perhaps summed it up, stating:

“Our ESG commitments are critical because our environmental, social, and health and safety performance dictate whether mining will be as welcome here in the future as it has been in the past.” ￼

