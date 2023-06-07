Elko Mining Expo opens June 8 at the Elko Convention Center featuring 365 exhibitors, and one of those is Broadbent & Associates Inc., whose vice president and principal engineer, Randy Miller, described the event as “just a wonderful opportunity” for companies to communicate.

The two-day event that ends on June 9 will feature 447 booth spaces, not counting the food vendors, according to Kimberlee Longley, convention and event manager for the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority.

“We are expecting a large turnout and are excited for the ESG Panel Session scheduled Thursday, June 8, at 1 p.m.,” she said by email, reporting that the golf tournament at Ruby View Golf Course and the opening reception on June 7 were sold out. “It’s going to be a great Expo.”

The environmental, social and governance panel is open to all at no charge, with panelists from Nevada Gold Mines, i-80 Gold Corp., Kinross Gold Corp. and NewFields, and the Expo is also open to all from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9.

Miller said Broadbent has had a booth at the Elko Mining Expo for a decade, and the Expo has a “family feel. I love this event. To me it is one of kind, the way it involves people in the industries and the collaboration with the supplier networks and the community, and how important it is for the community.”

He said the event starts with the golf tournament and various activities continue throughout the week, including after-hours gatherings sponsored by the Nevada Mining Association. Broadbent also will be among those hosting private mixers, and these are networking opportunities that continue with the Expo itself.

Broadbent services

Miller said in a phone interview that the company’s booth, No. 66 inside the convention center, “focuses on our services that support mining, which are generally the same services for other industries too. Mining is a heavy focus of ours.”

The booth will provide visitors with the opportunity to learn about three categories Broadbent covers: due diligence, compliance and remediation, Miller said.

He said on the due diligence side, Broadbent completes “various kinds of investigations as part of land transactions that occur. One example is we provide cultural resource management as part of mining, permitting, any kind of actions proposed for land. We help with that.”

On the compliance side, Miller said Broadbent helps mines obtain permits and “helps them also adhere and comply with existing permits.” The work includes compliance monitoring of whatever systems are being permitted, such as water or air sampling. “We generate compliance associated with those permits.”

The company also provides ongoing support for mining companies when they are short-staffed and need additional resources.

“That’s been pretty common lately because there is quite a worker shortage in the industry right now,” Miller said, adding that Broadbent also provides training for staff at mines and helps mining companies “fill gaps they may have by just providing additional support as needed.”

Broadbent hasn’t had the turnover common in the mining industry, however, and Miller said that of the 125 people working for the company over eight states, “many of those have been with the company for more than 20 years.”

Clients appreciate that long-term stability, he said.

On the remediation side, the firm provides help if there is a chemical spill, for example, and remediation is done at both active and abandoned mine sites. Broadbent provides oversight for cleanup work and either hires subcontractors or the mining company provides the subcontractors.

“We provide services to most, if not all, of the major mines in the state,” said Miller, who has been with Broadbent for 30 years and “has been involved with mining really all my adult life.”

Working together

Broadbent works closely with the state’s regulatory agencies, he said, adding that Nevada’s mining regulations are known worldwide.

“Folks across the world look to Nevada and the regulatory structure and the actual regulations, which are considered world-class really,” Miller said.

He also said that through the Nevada Mining Association, mining companies work together to resolve problems, such as environmental concerns, and that cooperation is “extremely rare” among industries.

Miller said he was impressed, as well, with cooperation among companies on major mining projects, and he predicted that there will be additional big projects kicking off in Nevada because “the industry has really bold plans right now.”

Broadbent has seven offices and numerous satellite locations in the eight states it covers, and one of those offices is in Elko. Miller said the office, opened in 2020, “is a growing location. I think it’s been very successful.” He is based in Reno and is a lifelong Reno resident.

The itinerary for the Elko Mining Expo is on the ECVA website, www.ExploreElko.com, and Longley said attendees are encouraged to register online to expedite check-in at the Expo, but attendees are not required to register.

Along with the sold-out golf tournament and the opening banquet, which is Wednesday night at Ruby View Golf Course, the Nevada Mining Association was holding a member-only shotgun tournament, and there will be the Country Under the Stars concert Thursday night at the Elko County Fairgrounds, benefitting the Boys & Girls Club.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. The headline act is Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. Ned LeDoux will be the opening act.