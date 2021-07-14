Exploration junior joins TSX-V with Nevada projects

A new junior mine exploration company with projects in Nevada commenced trading on the TSC Venture Exchange on June 10.
Vancouver-based Infield Minerals Corp. began trading under INFD on the Canadian stock exchange about two years after incorporating.
Although the company is new, having incorporated in March 2019, Infield Minerals founder, director, president and CEO Evandra Nakano said the company is “on an incredible growth trajectory.”
In the past two years, Infield Minerals has reached junior explorer status, built leadership and technical teams, began trading on the stock exchange and expanded its portfolio of projects.
Infield Minerals’ projects are focused in Nevada.
“Nevada is one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world,” Nakano said in an email. “It boasts a rich mining history, a well-established regulatory environment, excellent infrastructure, skilled workforce and unrivaled precious metals endowment.”
The “Mercury One,” or M1, gold and silver project is in White Pine County, and Infield Minerals has a three-year option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the project.
“After looking globally for over a year for the right assets to launch Infield, the company optioned the M1 property in Nevada in June of 2020,” Nakano said.
The property is on the Long Canyon Trend south of Nevada Gold Mines’ Long Canyon Mine and consists of 250 unpatented lode mining claims.
In 2020, Infield Minerals carried out field reconnaissance and sampling at the M1 property, followed by ground geophysical surveying. The company is conducting a fully funded drilling campaign this year.
Infield Minerals also has 100% ownership through ground staking of the Desperado gold and silver project in Nye County. The company did research and field sampling at Desperado in 2020 and conducted soil sampling in 2021, and plans to advance the project toward being drill-ready later this year.
The company has a three-year option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Bandit silver and gold project in Nye County. Infield Minerals has carried out ground geophysical surveying at the Bandit property and plans to define drill targets.
“We are pleased to be advancing our current portfolio of projects in Nevada,” Nakano said. “Additionally, we continue to evaluate exploration [and] development opportunities globally.”