Exploration junior joins TSX-V with Nevada projects

A new junior mine exploration company with projects in Nevada commenced trading on the TSC Venture Exchange on June 10.

Vancouver-based Infield Minerals Corp. began trading under INFD on the Canadian stock exchange about two years after incorporating.

Although the company is new, having incorporated in March 2019, Infield Minerals founder, director, president and CEO Evandra Nakano said the company is “on an incredible growth trajectory.”

In the past two years, Infield Minerals has reached junior explorer status, built leadership and technical teams, began trading on the stock exchange and expanded its portfolio of projects.

Infield Minerals’ projects are focused in Nevada.

“Nevada is one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world,” Nakano said in an email. “It boasts a rich mining history, a well-established regulatory environment, excellent infrastructure, skilled workforce and unrivaled precious metals endowment.”

The “Mercury One,” or M1, gold and silver project is in White Pine County, and Infield Minerals has a three-year option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the project.