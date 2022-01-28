Exploration work begins at Tuscarora

“Tuscarora is going to be a very large part of the American Pacific story going forward, and is going to see a significant amount of exploration in 2022,” American Pacific Mining Corp. CEO Warwick Smith said during a web conference Jan. 26.

American Pacific is planning to spend $5 million Canadian, or $4 million U.S., on an extensive drilling program at the site. They are planning to drill up to 70 holes at 23 sites. A drill arrived at the site Jan. 25 to start work.

“We are incredibly excited about getting back out here,” Smith said.

Smith said he and American Pacific President Eric Saderholm have been involved in looking at the Tuscarora site since 2018.

The Tuscarora Project is in Elko County, about 12 miles southwest of Jerritt Canyon and 22 miles northeast of the Carlin trend.

Since 1982, there has been almost continuous exploration in the Tuscarora District. Operators have built on the previous exploration work.

“Ultimately, this work led to the area covered by the Tuscarora Project,” the American Pacific website says.

“I don’t think this has ever been fully consolidated by one company.” Smith said. “It has been patchwork in the past. … We’re the first company to ever own this in totality.

“That gives us the opportunity to step back, put all of this data together, and really get a feeling for how big it can be.”

An old system

“It is the oldest epithermal system in the state of Nevada, likely in the Western United States,” Smith said. “It is the same age as Carlin. It’s part of our belief that’s why the grades are so high.”

“The location is essential,” Saderholm said. “It’s on the outside of a caldera. So it’s an area that you would expect to find this type of mineralization.

“What makes this stand out is the age of it. It’s 40 million years old. That’s the same age as the Carlin trend. A lot of gold was being placed at that time. That separates it from the other epithermal systems we know of in Nevada, which are much younger.”

“A dozen veins run through this project, and we’re going to have the opportunity to test the bulk of them on this campaign,” Smith said.

“We have a good program, it’s well thought out, it’s geologically sound, and it’s doable.”

The area has a history of past production. From 1867 to 1990 the total production from the Tuscarora Mining District was more than 500,000 ounces of gold and 7.6 million ounces of silver. Chevron and Horizon produced about 40,000 ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver from 1989 to 1991 at the Dexter Pit by the Tuscarora Project.

Bonanza grade samples

In September American Pacific announced that a sample from surface at the Grand Prize Target at Tuscarora had 21,032 grams of gold per ton and 38,820 grams of silver per ton, or 5.9% precious metals content.

Smith said although this sample was a highlight, ten of the samples taken at that time had over 100 grams of gold per ton, “all over a half dozen different veins. So it’s not like it’s coming out of one pod. It’s certainly disseminated across all these other veins.”

Saderholm said that although they have mainly been looking at the gold zones so far, the site also has rich silver zones typical of this kind of volcanic rock.

“As you move up into the Independence Vein and the other veins in the silver rich zone, you get into some pretty fancy grades up in there, with a little bit of a gold component, too. So what we’ve now done is turned it into gold and silver project, and that’s exciting to us because we firmly believe in both of those metals. And they’re both quite recoverable and they’re both high grade.”

Growing the package

American Pacific optioned the Tuscarora Project from Novo Resources Corp. in November 2017, and became the 100% owner in February 2021. In September the company doubled the size of the Tuscarora site by acquiring 77 claims over 1,031 acres from Ubica Gold Corp. On Jan. 26 the company announced further expansion of the project by staking an additional 47 claims over 971 acres.

“This was great work done by Eric and his team,” Smith said. “We felt that we needed to get those claims, so over Christmas time we had guys go in and stake these all for us.

“That makes the entire claim package 4,275 acres of district style, a nice big claim package for us to go after.”

The project has a total of 215 claims.

Other projects

American Pacific is a gold exploration company with its home office in Vancouver, B.C. It is currently working on four projects in addition to Tuscarora.

The Madison Copper Gold Project in Montana is about 24 miles southeast of the Butte Mining District. This is a joint venture, and Kennecott Exploration Company, part of the Rio Tinto Group, must spend $30 million to earn up to 70% of the project.

The Gooseberry Project in Storey County, Nevada, has 42 unpatented claims over 708 acres. Smith said they recently spent about $1.5 million on exploration at Gooseberry.

Red Hill is about 80 road miles southwest of Elko and about 15 miles southeast of the Cortez Hills gold deposit.

South Lida is in Esmeralda County in southwest Nevada.

Smith said American Pacific plans to spend about $100,000 each on Red Hill and South Lida this year to bring the technical reports into good standing, and then they will look for joint ventures on those projects.

“We’re going to be driving forward on multiple fronts this year,” Smith said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.