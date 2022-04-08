Explosives plant getting closer to construction near Carlin

The Southwest Energy LLC mining explosives plant that is being planned north of Carlin is continuing to make progress toward beginning construction. The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection announced on April 8 that they have received an application for a construction permit for the new facility, which will be named the Nevada Emulsion Plant.

The Tucson, Ariz.-based company provides explosive products and services to mining, quarry and construction customers across the West. Southwest Energy manufactures and loads hundreds of millions of pounds of blasting agents every year, according to the website of its joint venture partner, Orica Mining Services.

Southwest Energy purchased water rights from Elko County to use for the Carlin plant last year.

“I know they’re wanting to get started as soon as possible,” said Jess Phillips, deputy building official for Elko County.

Phillips said most of the initial site work has been completed. He said the foundation permit for the project is in the final stages of approval, and the county should be able to issue the foundation permit in the next week or so.

“There are just a couple of small items that they have to clear up before we can issue the permit for that,” Phillips said.

“They finally got approval from the BLM to build their secondary access road, and they are working on getting the grading permit for that, as well,” Phillips said.

The road grading permit will be issued by the county.

The facility will be regulated by NDEP under the Chemical Accident Prevention Program.

“Once in operation, the Nevada Emulsion Plant will be subject to the requirements of the Nevada Chemical Accident Prevention Program due to their use of explosives, including Amex ANFO, Ammonium Nitrate Prill, Fortis Advantage ANE, Fortis Eclipse-C, Fortis Control, Fortis Extra, and Subtek Eclipse, in their emulsion manufacturing process,” NDEP said in their application notice.

NDEP said the permitting process will ensure that the Nevada Emulsion Plant has “developed process operating procedures and trained operations personnel; developed programs to ensure mechanical integrity of process equipment; developed other programs required pursuant to CAPP, designed to minimize the potential for catastrophic accidents; and fully coordinated emergency response activities with local responders and the local emergency planning committee.”

The information available for public review includes the “hazardous materials and their regulated quantities; consequences of hazardous materials releases; overview of the process and plant operating information; the proposed emergency response plan; a site map indicating worst case release scenarios, potential off-site receptors and hazardous material transportation routes; and a copy of the conditional use permit.”

Written comments on the application will be accepted until May 8, 2022 and will be retained and considered prior to final action on the application.

To make or request copies of the application or to submit comments, contact Jessica Purcell, staff engineer, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Air Pollution Control, 901 South Stewart Street, Suite 4001, Carson City, Nevada 89701-5249; 775-687-9363.

