Fatality reported at Kinross Round Mountain

Kinross Round Mountain reported an employee fatality at its Nye County mine Sunday.

According to a company statement, Kinross Round Mountain received notification of an incident involving one employee at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The company then initiated emergency rescue protocols, and the Round Mountain Mine Rescue Team was dispatched.

The employee’s family has been notified, and Round Mountain Gold Corp. will continue to work closely with them to provide support.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

RMGC is working closely with the Mine Safety and Health Administration and Nye County Sheriff’s Office, and a full investigation is underway.

MSHA classified the fatality as machinery-related.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the employee’s family during this unfortunate circumstance,” Neil Jensen, vice president and general manager, said.

“At Round Mountain, we are very close knit team and community and this is a difficult time for us all. I would also like to extend my sincerest thanks to the Round Mountain Mine Rescue Team, who responded swiftly and prudently,” Jensen added.

At this time, only essential functions remain operational, and RMGC continues to work closely with employees to provide support during this challenging time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 0