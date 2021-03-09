Featherston returns as Mining Quarterly editor

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press is welcoming back a former Mining Quarterly editor to the publication.

Suzanne Featherston is resuming her position as editor. She covered mining in Nevada from 2017-2019 as she took readers underground, above ground, and even to the International Intercollegiate Mining Games in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

She has also won several Nevada Press Association awards for her work on the Quarterly and as a reporter for the Elko Daily.

Featherston has always had a heart for mining. Her journey in the industry took her to Kinross Bald Mountain where she became the corporate social responsibility specialist, serving until last year.

“I’m grateful to the leadership and boots-on-the-ground employees of Kinross Gold Corp. for welcoming me at Bald Mountain and teaching me about corporate social responsibility in the mining industry,” she said.

She plans to bring her experiences to the pages of the Quarterly.

“Because of my time there, I have new respect for how hard mining companies work to ensure the impacts of their operations are balanced with the well-being of the community,” Featherston said.

