A little less than a year after Marissa Hill died at the Nevada Gold Mines' Cortez underground operations, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration has issued its final report on the accident.

On Feb. 14, 2022, Hill, a 34-year-old maintenance technician with 10 years of mining experience, died when the Getman A64 lube truck she was backing up went over the edge of an open stope and fell approximately 60 feet to the mine floor below.

The MSHA report says the accident occurred because the mine operator did not place a berm in front of the open stope, did not conduct adequate workplace examinations, and did not maintain the backup camera on the truck.

Following its investigation of the accident MSHA issued three orders and one citation to Nevada Gold Mines.

The citation and one of the orders say the failure to have a berm in front of the open stope was a major safety violation.

“The mine operator engaged in aggravated conduct constituting more than ordinary negligence by being aware of the unsafe condition and not promptly initiating appropriate action to correct it,” the citation and order say. “This violation is an unwarrantable failure to comply with a mandatory safety standard.”

MSHA has not yet issued proposed penalties for the violations.

“The MSHA report on the investigation of the Cortez Hills Underground fatality on February 14, 2022, released today, is a stark reminder that nothing is more important than the health, safety, and wellbeing of our employees and business partners,” NGM said in a statement. “We mourn the loss of our colleague, Marissa Hill, and we are dedicated to our fatality prevention commitments within our operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Marissa’s family, friends, and coworkers.

“A tragic incident like this is felt by everyone within our community. We remain focused on ensuring the personal safety of everybody in our workplace, as we work together on our Journey to Zero Harm.”

In addition to working as a maintenance technician Hill was also a member of the mine rescue team. The MSHA report says she had received all the required training on her equipment, safety, and traffic rules and roadway hazards.

Some of the details of the accident that are in MSHA’s final report were in a state investigative report obtained and reported on by The Nevada Independent and High Country News in October.

MSHA's final report says the 430 stope that Hill backed into was about 65 feet across and 31 feet wide. Miners had last worked this area on Jan. 5, 2022, and it was ready for backfill.

An investigator determined that Hill entered the area to service equipment, saw there was no equipment the area, and was in the process of turning around when the accident occurred.

The accident happened at about 8:51 p.m. At about 11:45 p.m. two people saw that the barrier chains were down. They looked over the edge of the stope and saw the bottom of the lube truck. A safety standdown was activated, and all the miners gathered outside. The standdown ended when Hill’s personal tag was the only one left on the tag board.

An incident command center was set up. Due to the unsupported ground in the area of the stope, crews performed reconnaissance using drones.

A load haul dump loader cleared material away from the lube truck. Another LHD loader with a push plate telescoping attachment was used to deploy rigging to recover the vehicle. At 5:43 p.m. on Feb. 15 the lube truck was pulled out of the stope.

The MSHA report says that according to interviews with mine management, about two years before the accident Nevada Gold Mines “decided not to follow their own standard operating procedures of installing physical berms and warning signs in access points to open stopes to prevent mobile equipment from over-traveling the stope edge. … There were no berms and no adequate signage at any approaches to the 430 stope. The drift to the 430 stope had one tattered bungee rope with a sign attached.”

“The investigator observed that other stopes in the mine had clean and well-maintained metal signage at the entry on each rib with high-visibility reflective poles.”

“Based on interview statements and a review of records, the investigator determined that the LA4070 level was commonly traveled by mine management and miners and was not being adequately examined,” the MSHA report says. “The lack of a berm blocking access to the 430 stope was a hazardous condition that existed for approximately one and a half months and was not reported, despite mine management’s daily travel through the area, looking for mining hazards, and by mine management’s own admission. Mine management did not notify miners of the hazardous condition or promptly initiate appropriate action to correct it.”

The report also says that the mine’s safety superintendent had told the mine’s operations superintendent that MSHA had cited a Cortez surface mine for not recording the workplace examinations, and the same thing would probably happen to the underground mine.

The investigator reviewed several months of maintenance and inspection records for the lube truck and saw that the only safety defect which had been reported was a crack in the right cab window which apparently did not contribute to the accident.

“During interviews,” the MSHA report says, “the investigator learned that the backup camera on the lube truck was not functional and had not worked for several years. The camera was difficult to maintain in a functional condition due to vibration that would dislodge the wiring, and wet, muddy conditions around the mine. Therefore, according to interviews, the miners had stopped reporting the defect for over two years. The company maintains a digital record of reported defects, and this was not listed.”

The MSHA report says that following the accident NGM has taken several corrective actions. NGM has installed berms and new signage at all open stopes, and has provided additional training on the procedures for placement of berms and signage at the open stopes. NGM has also provided additional training on the identification, reporting, prompt correction, and recording of hazardous conditions.

The report says NGM has installed functional backup cameras on the two remaining lube trucks at the mine and trained miners in conducting proper and thorough examinations of mobile equipment.