Fiore acquiring closed Illipah gold mine

VANCOUVER – Fiore Gold Ltd. announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Clover Nevada LLC to acquire 100% interest in the former Illipah gold mine in White Pine County northeast of Fiore’s Gold Rock Project at the southern end of the Carlin Trend.

Fiore Gold produces gold at its Pan Mine in White Pine County and is studying mining potential at Gold Rock.

“Illipah is an excellent addition to our extensive land package in this highly prospective part of Nevada,” said Tim Warman, the company’s chief executive officer. “The project is close to our existing operations and is geologically very similar, with the key Pilot-Devils Gate and the Chainman-Joana stratigraphic contacts encountered at surface or by drilling.”

The Illipah site covers roughly 3,950 acres and was the location of a heap leach gold mine that produced 37,000 ounces in the late 1980s. There is data from 562 drill holes, as well as soil sampling and surface mapping, Fiore reported.

While in production, the mine was owned by Echo Bay Mines Ltd. and Alta Gold Co., and was shut down in late 1989, according to Western Mining History.