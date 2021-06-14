 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fiore acquiring closed Illipah gold mine
0 comments

Fiore acquiring closed Illipah gold mine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fiore Gold

VANCOUVER – Fiore Gold Ltd. announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Clover Nevada LLC to acquire 100% interest in the former Illipah gold mine in White Pine County northeast of Fiore’s Gold Rock Project at the southern end of the Carlin Trend.

Fiore Gold produces gold at its Pan Mine in White Pine County and is studying mining potential at Gold Rock.

“Illipah is an excellent addition to our extensive land package in this highly prospective part of Nevada,” said Tim Warman, the company’s chief executive officer. “The project is close to our existing operations and is geologically very similar, with the key Pilot-Devils Gate and the Chainman-Joana stratigraphic contacts encountered at surface or by drilling.”

The Illipah site covers roughly 3,950 acres and was the location of a heap leach gold mine that produced 37,000 ounces in the late 1980s. There is data from 562 drill holes, as well as soil sampling and surface mapping, Fiore reported.

While in production, the mine was owned by Echo Bay Mines Ltd. and Alta Gold Co., and was shut down in late 1989, according to Western Mining History.

Warman said in the June 14 announcement that the company’s “geologists are eager to apply what we’ve learned about controls on mineralization at Pan and Gold Rock and to begin reviewing the extensive Illipah data set to prioritize targets for a first stage of exploration.”

The letter of intent calls for Fiore to pay Clover Nevada, an indirect subsidiary of Waterton Precious Metals Fund II Cayman LP, for $200,000 in cash and 1.3 million Fiore shares.

The deal is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and to customary closing conditions and documentation, Fiore stated.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Elko Mining Expo an industry 'reunion'
Mining

Elko Mining Expo an industry 'reunion'

Companies from around the world sent team members to the expo to engage face-to-face and show off their products in person at one of the first major networking events for mining since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

+6
One ore body, once divided
Mining

One ore body, once divided

  • 6 min to read

Almost two years into the joint venture, the Carlin mining operations and other mine sites are experiencing efficiencies and challenges under Barrick Gold Corp. operating as Nevada Gold Mines in Nevada.

+7
Mine reclamation heals past, preserves future
Mining

Mine reclamation heals past, preserves future

Nevada is seeing an uptick in mine and exploration projects for minerals. The state issued 261 reclamation permits in the first quarter of 2021. State law requires every one of those projects to reclaim any disturbed land when operations cease.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News