Fiore announces quarterly earnings

VANCOUVER – Fiore Gold Ltd. announced net income of $4.5 million, or 5 cents per share, for the quarter ending Dec. 31, which is the first quarter in Fiore’s fiscal year reporting, and quartlery gold production of 9,204 ounces from the Pan Mine in Nevada.

The net income for the quarter compared with net income of $588,000 in the 2019 quarter, and adjusted net earnings were $4.49 million in the 2020 quarter, compared with $189,000 in 2019.

“The first fiscal quarter of 2021 was another strong one with earnings of 5 cents per share and solid operating cash flow. We maintained a healthy cash balance of $19.2 million while continuing to invest in the growth of our Nevada assets,” said Tim Warman, Fiore’s chief executive officer.

Fiore operates the Pan Mine in White Pine County and is hoping to develop the nearby Gold Rock deposit into a satellite mine.

“With drilling at Gold Rock underway to progress the project to feasibility and the construction of the third leach pan expansion at Pan, following an expansion of resources and reserves, we expect these capital investments to deliver continued growth to our shareholders while positively impacting the local communities where we operation,” Warman said in the Feb. 23 earnings report.