Fiore, Calibre open voting on merger

VANCOUVER – Fiore Gold Ltd. and Calibre Mining Corp. announced voting can begin on their planned merger, and they set their shareholder meetings for approval of the plan that allows Calibre to acquire Fiore, which operates the Pan Mine in Nevada.

Fiore stated that the special virtual shareholder meeting will be Jan. 5 to vote on Calibre obtaining all of Fiore’s shares, and the company urged shareholders to vote ahead of time. Voting deadline is Dec. 31.

Calibre’s shareholder meeting is also on Jan. 5, and will be virtual, according to that company’s announcement.

The Fiore board favors the deal that gives Fiore shareholders a 44% upfront premium as of the closing price on Oct. 22, and the Calibre board also is recommending shareholders agree to the acquisition.

Fiore would be merging with a company that already produces 170,000 to 180,000 ounces of gold per year and would be producing roughly 245,000 ounces of gold at year at an all-in sustaining price of $1,020 per ounce after the acquisition.

Calibre would be obtaining the Pan Mine in White Pine County, the nearby Gold Rock development project and the past-producing Illipah Gold Project, also in White Pine County, as well as Fiore’s Golden Eagle exploration project in Washington State.

Fiore reported in October that the company produced 13,527 ounces of gold in the quarter ending Sept. 30 and produced 45,397 gold ounces for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. The company also stated then that it expected a feasibility study for mining Gold Rock to come out in the fourth quarter of next year.

Vancouver-based Calibre currently has two producing gold mines in Nicaragua.

The arrangement between Fiore and Calibre has an equity value of roughly $158 million. Once the deal is finalized Calibre shareholders will have 78% ownership, Fiore shareholders 22%. B2Gold holds roughly 37% of Calibre shares, according to the Oct. 25 announcement of the deal.

Shareholders can find additional information on the Calibre and Fiore websites.

