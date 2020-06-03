Fiore drilling looks good for Pan Mine

Fiore Gold Ltd. announced results from an ongoing drill program at the Pan Mine in southeast of Eureka White Pine County continued to expand oxide gold mineralization at the mine site.
“This latest drilling program has returned some excellent results and demonstrates that near-surface oxide gold mineralization extends considerably beyond the current reserve pits at Pan,” Fiore Chief Executive Officer Tim Warman said.
He said that “detailed mapping of the North Pit has identified subtle but important northwest-southeast structures that appear to localize higher grade mineralization, and the current drilling has been successful in targeting these structures well beyond the pit margins.”
Fiore drilled 64 holes at several locations around the main North Pan and South Pan pits, as well as the smaller Syncline and Black Stallion satellite pits, according to the May 12 news release out of Vancouver, as part of a long-term program aimed at expanding the resource and reserve base and extending mine life.
“While the drilling program is still ongoing, we expect to use a late April 2020 cutoff date for the upcoming resource and reserve update and the updated mine plan scheduled for completion in the second half of 2020,” Warman said.
“We are also pleased that we have been able to test the first of the regional exploration targets around the Pan Mine, with assays pending for an initial eight holes in the Mustang target approximately 1.9 kilometers northwest of the North Pit at Pan,” he said.
In April, the company reported gold production of 12,085 ounces at Pan for the quarter ending March 31, considered the second quarter in Fiore’s fiscal year, an increase of 38% over prior quarter.
“These higher production levels came at the same time as increased gold prices allowing us to put cash on the balance sheet while continuing to invest in drilling at Pan,” Warman said at that time.
Pan Mine continued to follow strict protocols because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he also reported.
“We are fortunate that we have had no reported cases at the site and continue to operate,” Warman said in the April 14 report. “We are in continual contact with our partners and have not had any meaningful disruptions to our supply chain, key contractors or refiners.”
The company also stated that a preliminary economic assessment released on April 9 demonstrated positive economics for the Gold Rock project eight miles southeast of the Pan Mine, showing a 69% increase in indicated resource to 403,000 gold ounces and an inferred resource of 84,300 ounces.
The report also estimated excellent potential to increase the gold resource with more drilling and predicted a mine life of 6.5 years and production of 362,750 ounces of gold.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Ely office has already released the record of decision for the Gold Rock Mine Project as a potential surface mine.
