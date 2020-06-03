Fiore drilling looks good for Pan Mine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fiore Gold Ltd. announced results from an ongoing drill program at the Pan Mine in southeast of Eureka White Pine County continued to expand oxide gold mineralization at the mine site.

“This latest drilling program has returned some excellent results and demonstrates that near-surface oxide gold mineralization extends considerably beyond the current reserve pits at Pan,” Fiore Chief Executive Officer Tim Warman said.

He said that “detailed mapping of the North Pit has identified subtle but important northwest-southeast structures that appear to localize higher grade mineralization, and the current drilling has been successful in targeting these structures well beyond the pit margins.”

Fiore drilled 64 holes at several locations around the main North Pan and South Pan pits, as well as the smaller Syncline and Black Stallion satellite pits, according to the May 12 news release out of Vancouver, as part of a long-term program aimed at expanding the resource and reserve base and extending mine life.

“While the drilling program is still ongoing, we expect to use a late April 2020 cutoff date for the upcoming resource and reserve update and the updated mine plan scheduled for completion in the second half of 2020,” Warman said.