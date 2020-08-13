Fiore Gold reports final drill results

Fiore Gold Ltd. has announced results of its most recent drill program involving 76 holes at the company’s Pan Mine in Nevada show promise for extending the reserve and resource base.
The 76 holes were drilled at several locations around the main North Pan open pit in White Pine County, as well as one near the smaller Syncline satellite pit, and they were part of the total 183 holes drilling for a total of 71,330 feet for the 2019-2020 drilling season.
“These holes represent the last of the 140 holes drilled in late 2019 and early 2020 as part of a resource expansion program, and all but the last few of these holes will be included in the resource and reserve update which we expect to complete before the end of September,” Fiore Chief Executive Officer Tim Warman stated in the announcement.
“The updated model will incorporate several previously unrecognized structures that appear to localize higher-grade zones of gold mineralization,” he said. “These structures were recognized during detailed geological mapping in and around the North and South pits and have been successfully targeted during this most recent round of drilling.”
Warman said the company’s geological team is “already planning the next phase of drilling at Pan, which is intended to continue expanding the resource base, test new targets away from the existing pits” and collect core for metallurgical testing.
According to the Toronto-based company, highlights from the 76 holes from the North Pan area included eight holes with results ranging from 0.0336 ounces of gold per ton to 0.018 opt.
Fiore also stated on Aug. 12 that an initial eight-hole program at the Mustang target northwest of the Pan North open pit encountered gold mineralization within a long angle structure between the Pilot shale and the underlying Devils Gate limestone.
Five of the eight holes encountered significant mineralization, Fiore Gold said, and plans call for targeting the Mustang zone for follow-up in the next phase of drilling with the goal of defining a mineable resource.
The company also is studying its federally permitted Gold Rock project roughly eight miles southeast of the Pan Mine, after releasing the preliminary economic assessment of the prospects for a satellite open pit operation in April.
Fiore Gold, which operates on a fiscal calendar, reported in July that third-quarter gold production totaled 12,792 ounces at the Pan Mine, and gold sold was at an average realized price of $1,720 per ounce.
The Pan Mine continued to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic following strict protocols, and the company said there were no reported cases among employees or contractors in the third fiscal quarter that ended June 30.
The company’s closing cash balance at that time was $17.3 million, Fiore reported.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!