Fiore Gold reports final drill results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fiore Gold Ltd. has announced results of its most recent drill program involving 76 holes at the company’s Pan Mine in Nevada show promise for extending the reserve and resource base.

The 76 holes were drilled at several locations around the main North Pan open pit in White Pine County, as well as one near the smaller Syncline satellite pit, and they were part of the total 183 holes drilling for a total of 71,330 feet for the 2019-2020 drilling season.

“These holes represent the last of the 140 holes drilled in late 2019 and early 2020 as part of a resource expansion program, and all but the last few of these holes will be included in the resource and reserve update which we expect to complete before the end of September,” Fiore Chief Executive Officer Tim Warman stated in the announcement.

“The updated model will incorporate several previously unrecognized structures that appear to localize higher-grade zones of gold mineralization,” he said. “These structures were recognized during detailed geological mapping in and around the North and South pits and have been successfully targeted during this most recent round of drilling.”