Fiore Gold reports on production

VANCOUVER – Fiore Gold Ltd. announced production for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 of 46,031 ounces of gold from its Pan Mine in White Pine County, up 11 percent over 2019, and gold production for the quarter of 12,432 ounces.

“In light of the challenges posed by COVID-19, the Pan Mine’s achievements are particularly remarkable. While keeping employee safety at the forefront, Pan successfully set a new annual gold production record as the benefits of transitioning to crushing became evident,” Fiore Chief Executive Officer Tim Warman said on Oct. 20.

Fiore now crushes the ore for placement on the Pan leach pad, rather than placing run-of-mine ore.

Fiore also reported gold sales in the quarter ending Sept. 30 of 12,455 ounces at an average realized price of $1,920 per ounce and a closing cash balance of $23.2 million, up from a closing balance of $15.9 million in the same time period last year.

The company additionally stated that it continues to pursue completion of a feasibility study for mining the nearby Gold Rock deposit, including metallurgical, geotechnical and condemnation drilling, while also completing exploration drilling of 71,330 feet at Pan. Gold Rock is eight miles southeast of Pan.

