Fiore hits safety milestone

VANCOUVER – Fiore Gold Ltd.’s Pan Mine in Nevada reached one million hours worked without a lost-time injury, the company announced.

“I am extremely proud of the workforce at the Pan Mine,” said the general manager of Pan in White Pine County, Andy Britton. “The achievement of one million hours worked without a lost-time injury has not been without its challenges, making it that much more of an amazing accomplishment.”

He said the hurdles that the workforce have overcome included restarting the mine, establishing a new company and managing through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Midway Gold had been mining Pan but went into bankruptcy before Fiore predecessor GRP Minerals purchased the mine in 2016.

Britton also said that in addition to working safely, employees are involved in the community from coaching sports to helping with school fundraising to volunteering at community food banks.

Fiore Gold’s chief operating officer, Ross MacLean, said in the Feb. 10 announcement he was proud of the Pan operation, and he said the employees “accomplished this despite the additional challenges of the COVID pandemic, which reflects the focused dedication by each and every employee and contractor at Pan to reach this milestone.”

Fiore Gold mines at Pan and is hoping to mine at its nearby Gold Rock Project that is in the advanced exploration stage. The company reported it expects to spend $10 million on Gold Rock and expanding operations at Pan in this fiscal year.

