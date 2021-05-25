Fiore posts $4.5 million net income

VANCOUVER -- Fiore Gold Ltd. announced net income of $4.5 million, or 5 cents per share, for the company’s second fiscal quarter that ended March 31. This was the fourth consecutive quarter for net earnings about 5 cents per share.

Adjusted net earnings totaled $4.13 million, compared with $2.89 million in the 2020 quarter, the Vancouver-based company reported, and quarterly revenues totaled $19.28 million, up from $18.96 million in the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

Fiore also reported gold production for the quarter ending March 31 from the Pan Mine in White Pine County totaled 10,915 ounces, which is down from the 12,026 ounces produced in the 2020 quarter due to leach pad problems in the 2021 quarter.

Cash costs averaged $979 per ounce of gold sold, down from $983 last year and the all-in sustaining cost was $1,020, down $1,039 per ounce.

The average realized gold price was $1,770 per ounce, up from $1,576 per ounce in the 2020 quarter.

“We pride ourselves on consistent and safe operations at the Pan Mine, so are we are particularly pleased to have reached one million hours worked without a lost-time injury, while at the same time consistently delivering our shareholders strong net earnings and cash flow,” said Tim Warman, Fiore’s chief executive officer.