Fiore reports fiscal-year earnings

Fiore Gold Ltd. reported record revenues of $77.9 million for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, and net income of $18 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with $2.4 million, or 2 cents per share, in the 2019 fiscal year.
The company, which operates the Pan Mine in White Pine County, also announced that gold production for the fiscal year totaled 46,031 ounces, up 11% from the 41,491 ounces produced in the 2019 year. All-in sustaining costs were $1,148 per ounce and cash costs, $947.
Vancouver-based Fiore’s average realized gold price was $1,681 per ounce in the fiscal year, according to the Dec. 16 announcement.
For the final quarter of the fiscal year, the company posted revenues of $23.9 million and net income of $9.3 million, as well as adjusted net income of $8.7 million, with gold production of 12,432 ounces.
Fiore’s chief executive officer, Tim Warman, said that the fiscal year “was an excellent year for all Fiore Gold stakeholders. Pan generated record results, most notably net income of $18 million, 18 cents earnings per share and operating cash flow of $24.3 million.
“We also generated $15.9 million of free cash flow in 2020 despite considerable investment in Pan and Gold Rock drilling, as well as the on-going leach pad expansion at Pan,” he said.
Pan Mine continued operating during the COVID-19 pandemic under restrictions, and the company stated that there were 297,672 man-hours worked in the fiscal year with zero lost-time injuries.
Fiore continues exploration drilling at Pan and is drilling at the nearby Gold Rock project to support a feasibility study for potential mining operation. Fiore is expecting to operate Pan and Gold Rock in unison.
Looking to the future, the company stated that gold production in the 2021 fiscal year is estimated at between 44,000 and 47,000 ounces from Pan, which is currently the only producing asset. The company also has the Golden Eagle exploration project in Washington State.
