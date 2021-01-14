 Skip to main content
Fiore reports gold production for quarter
Fiore Gold

VANCOUVER – Fiore Gold Ltd. announced gold production for the company’s first fiscal quarter ending Dec. 31 at 9,024 ounces, all from the Pan Mine in Nevada.

The company stated that the average realized price of gold for the 9,210 ounces sold in the quarter was $1,868 per ounce, and Fiore had a closing cash balance of $19.2 million as of Dec. 31, down from the prior quarter due to projects at the mine in White Pine County.

The company invested in expansion of the Pan heap leach pan to accommodate added mine life and in drilling and feasibility study work to advance the Gold Rock project nearby.

“As guided, 2021 will be a year of significant reinvestment to support the longevity of the Pan Mine and to continue advancing Gold Rock. We recently announced a two-year mine life extension at Pan, and we are immediately investing in expanding the heap leach capacity to support this extension,” Fiore Chief Executive Officer Tim Warman said on Jan. 12.

He said that the operating plan calls for gold production to be weighted to the second half of 2021 “as grades increase through the year and planned recoveries are realized. We look forward to returning to higher production levels as the year progresses.”

Fiore’s program of resource expansion, metallurgical, geotechnical and condemnation drilling in support of the Gold Rock feasibility study follows a preliminary economic assessment of the project, which would involve mining there and processing at Pan Mine.

“We are pleased with initial drill results as they continue to expand the oxide mineralization at Gold Rock,” Warman said in the production announcement.

