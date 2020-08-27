Fiore reports net earnings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VANCOUVER – Fiore Gold Ltd. reported quarter adjusted net earnings of $5.7 million, or 6 cents per share, gained from its operation of the Pan Mine in White Pine County. Net earnings totaled $5.1 million.

Fiore uses a fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, so the earnings figures announced Aug. 26 were for the company’s third quarter, which posted gold production of 12,764 ounces and cash costs of $916 per ounce. All-in sustaining costs averaged $1,085 per ounce.

The adjusted net earnings for the quarter compared with $355,000 in adjusted net earnings in the 2019 quarter, with revenue in the 2020 quarter at $21.96 million, up from $15.16 million in the 2019 quarter.

Fiore’s production comes from Pan, but the company also is studying its nearby Gold Rock exploration project’s mining potential. Drilling is under way to support a feasibility study that is targeted for completion in the second half of 2021.

“With six rigs currently drilling at Gold Rock, we remain fully committed to our goal of operating Pan and Gold Rock in unison, providing organic growth to annual gold production of more than 100,000 ounces in Nevada,” the company wrote.

In addition, Fiore has the Golden Eagle exploration project in Washington state.

The company also stated that Pan continues to operate under strict COVID-19 protocols and has had no cases among its employees or contractors.

