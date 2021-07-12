Fiore reports production for quarter

VANCOUVER – Fiore Gold Ltd. announced preliminary production for the quarter ending June 30 was 11,756 gold ounces from the Pan Mine in Nevada, and the company reported crews placed the first ore on a new leach pad in June.

The production for the company’ fiscal third quarter was sold at an average realized price of $1,815 per ounce, according to the July 12 announcement, which also stated that the closed cash balance was $18.5 million for the quarter.

“We are pleased that gold production has trended back to normal levels, and we hope we see further improvement in fiscal Q4 as we begin to irrigate fresh ore directly above the liner on the new leach pad,” said the company’s chief executive officer, Tim Warman.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pan produced 12,792 ounces of gold in the fiscal third quarter of 2020.

Warman said that with the Pan Mine in White Pine County performing well, the company plans to invest in an aggressive exploration program over the next year or year and a half over the Pan site and the Gold Rock land package, as well as the newly acquired Illipah project.